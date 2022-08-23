'Something outrageous': Speedway to show off car in Lincoln from Netflix series

The crew from "Car Masters: Rust to Riches" rebuilt a Lincoln Zephyr to celebrate Speedway Motors' 70th anniversary. The car, shown here, will be on display Saturday at a Cars & Coffee event the company is hosting at 340 Victory Lane.
One of Lincoln's most well-known businesses has a prominent role in a Netflix series, and the show's stars will be coming here this week to mark the occasion.
On Saturday, the stars of "Car Masters: Rust to Riches" will make an appearance at Speedway Motors’ Cars & Coffee event at the company's headquarters at 340 Victory Lane.
Speedway, which sells parts and accessories for race cars and muscle and street vehicles, is featured in Season 4 of the show, which was released July 27.
"Car Masters: Rust to Riches" follows Gotham Garage owner Mark Towle as he and his crew overhaul an eclectic collection of cars with the goal of trading their way up to a showstopper that can be sold for big bucks.
In Season 4, the Gotham crew used parts and technical expertise from Speedway on a variety of car builds, including one celebrating Speedway's 70th anniversary this year.
The car, a rebuilt Lincoln Zephyr, was unveiled at Goodguys Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals in Phoenix. It will be on display at the Cars & Coffee event, which lasts from 8 a.m. to noon.
“We’ve known for a long time that it’s possible to build just about anything using parts from Speedway Motors,” Joe McCollough, Speedway's marketing and content project coordinator, said in a news release. “When we turned the crew at Gotham Garage loose with our catalog, we knew the result would be something outrageous.”
“This build is a nod back to Speedway Motors' early days as a speed shop in 1952 when they would have been delivering hot rod parts around town, of course, with Gotham Garage’s signature flare,” said Mark Towle, founder of Gotham Garage and one of the stars of the show. Both he and Tony Quinones, another cast member, will be on hand to sign autographs.
