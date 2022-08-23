 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

'Something outrageous': Speedway to show off car in Lincoln from Netflix series

  • Updated
  • 0

One of Lincoln's most well-known businesses has a prominent role in a Netflix series, and the show's stars will be coming here this week to mark the occasion.

On Saturday, the stars of "Car Masters: Rust to Riches" will make an appearance at Speedway Motors’ Cars & Coffee event at the company's headquarters at 340 Victory Lane.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

The crew from "Car Masters: Rust to Riches" rebuilt a Lincoln Zephyr to celebrate Speedway Motors' 70th anniversary.

Speedway, which sells parts and accessories for race cars and muscle and street vehicles, is featured in Season 4 of the show, which was released July 27.

"Car Masters: Rust to Riches" follows Gotham Garage owner Mark Towle as he and his crew overhaul an eclectic collection of cars with the goal of trading their way up to a showstopper that can be sold for big bucks.

In Season 4, the Gotham crew used parts and technical expertise from Speedway on a variety of car builds, including one celebrating Speedway's 70th anniversary this year.

People are also reading…

The car, a rebuilt Lincoln Zephyr, was unveiled at Goodguys Speedway Motors Southwest Nationals in Phoenix. It will be on display at the Cars & Coffee event, which lasts from 8 a.m. to noon.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

The crew from "Car Masters: Rust to Riches" rebuilt a Lincoln Zephyr to celebrate Speedway Motors' 70th anniversary.

“We’ve known for a long time that it’s possible to build just about anything using parts from Speedway Motors,” Joe McCollough, Speedway's marketing and content project coordinator, said in a news release. “When we turned the crew at Gotham Garage loose with our catalog, we knew the result would be something outrageous.”

“This build is a nod back to Speedway Motors' early days as a speed shop in 1952 when they would have been delivering hot rod parts around town, of course, with Gotham Garage’s signature flare,” said Mark Towle, founder of Gotham Garage and one of the stars of the show. Both he and Tony Quinones, another cast member, will be on hand to sign autographs.

Car Masters: Rust to Riches

The crew from "Car Masters: Rust to Riches" rebuilt a Lincoln Zephyr to celebrate Speedway Motors' 70th anniversary. 
Lincoln's Museum of American Speed ramps up for 90,000-square-foot expansion with $10M price tag
'This is really a big deal for us' — Lincoln-based Speedway Motors to open West Virginia distribution center
Watch now: Indy 500 story told through collection at Lincoln's Museum of American Speed

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staying in? We've got you covered

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'She-Hulk' addresses 'fitting in' among all walks of life

'She-Hulk' addresses 'fitting in' among all walks of life

To understand how a 6’7” “She-Hulk” should act, Tatiana Maslany (who’s 5’4”) studied her stunt double – who is that height. Maslany discovered she moves differently through the world and, often, has to deal with unexpected barriers.

Watch Now: Related Video

MoviePass is set to return

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News