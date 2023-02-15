In January 1958, 19-year-old Lincoln garbageman Charles Starkweather went on a killing spree with his 14-year-old girlfriend, Caril Ann Fugate, at his side, terrorizing the city of Lincoln and the state and leaving 10 people dead before the duo was captured in Wyoming eight days after the killings began.

Convicted of first-degree murder, Starkweather was executed in June 1959. Fugate, who at the time was the youngest person in the country to be tried for first-degree murder, was sentenced to life in prison.

Framed as a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde, lovers-on-the run tale, the murders have been ingrained in popular culture for 60 years, inspiring “Badlands,” “Kalifornia,” “Natural Born Killers,” the TV mini-series “Murder in the Heartland” and songs, including Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska,” which he wrote after seeing “Badlands" on TV.

But “The 12th Victim,” a Showtime docuseries that premieres Friday, argues that the decades-long, pop culture view of Starkweather and Fugate is a myth, a tale of romantic rebel killers constructed first by the county prosecutors and police, then amplified by news coverage, books, movies and song.

The series convincingly makes the case that Fugate, as she has consistently claimed, did not take part in any of the murders and is, in fact, the 12th victim in the case, made so by police and prosecutorial malfeasance.

That malfeasance began about two months before Starkweather killed Fugate’s mother, stepfather and baby sister in their Belmont neighborhood home. In November 1957, he abducted and killed gas station attendant Robert Colvert, who counts as his 11th victim. Police had been pointed toward Starkweather, but failed to investigate and arrest him.

The prosecutors, the film argues, then used Starkweather’s trial and his testimony at Fugate's trial to convince the jury to disbelieve her claims of innocence and convict her.

“It’s always really amazing when you get the opportunity to upend a narrative that has really calcified and become kind of like lore,” said director Nicola B. Marsh. “I thought it was really cool to try to really break that story from Caril's point of view. I know some people have done it, but it wasn't really in the mainstream telling of what happened in 1958.”

Based on the 2014 book “The Twelfth Victim: The Innocence of Caril Fugate in the Starkweather Murder Rampage” by Linda M. Battisti, a retired U.S. Department of Justice trial attorney, and Lincoln attorney John Stevens Berry, the docuseries' four episodes tell Fugate’s story chronologically.

Opening with the 1958 crime spree in the first hourlong episode that will premiere Friday at 7 p.m., the second episode focuses on the trials of both Starkweather and Fugate, the third episode deals with her years in the Women’s State Reformatory (as it was known then) in York and the series concludes by following Fugate’s life, and her attempt to clear herself.

“The thing about these crime stories is it’s really about perspective,” said Marsh, an Englishwoman. “The more you learn, and the more time you spend in Caril’s shoes, the more your perspective switches to her perspective. It starts as public perspective. Then it goes to Charlie's perspective, and then you're in her perspective.

“The episodes tried to reflect that (perspective change) a bit because I didn't want to make Nebraskans feel bad, portray them as kind of dumb, sexist punters because they thought Caril is guilty. I think it's quite natural to think Caril is guilty because she's the one opening the door to the police.”

Fugate opened the door of her family's Belmont house a few days after Starkweather killed her family, when the couple was locked in, with a misspelled sign on the door claiming that everyone had the “flue.”

That’s a pivotal moment in the first episode, which uses re-creations, shot in and around Lincoln two years ago, that were designed to set a scene that couldn’t have been captured on film in 1958.

“We came in January of '21 against the advice of pretty much everybody because the pandemic was really on,” Marsh, an award-winning cinematographer, said of the Nebraska filming.

“But, you know, in Nebraska, you can't wait till March and think there's gonna be snow. I think that’s such a big part of the things during the crime spree that really shaped the nature of the crime, how they were moving, where they were moving and where the bodies were. The weather had a huge impact on the shape of that. So I really wanted to make sure that we got some re-creations of snow on the ground.”

The remainder of the story is told through local television news film, recounting of the crimes by authors who have written books on Starkweather and photographs, many of them from the Lincoln Journal and The Lincoln Star, some of which were never published.

Those unseen photos, some in color, in fact, do much to undermine the romantic view of Starkweather as the James Dean-like ‘50’s cool character with slicked-back hair, leather jacket and cigarette dangling from his lips.

“I think it's really interesting when you look at those pictures of Charlie and Caril in color,” Marsh said "It gives a totally different cadence to it. You see Charlie's ugliness in a way that's quite hidden when you see him in black and white. You see that he's kind of pasty and doesn’t have good skin. He’s a bit pudgy and his red hair doesn't look so cool. In black and white, he looks pretty cool. But in color, he doesn't look so cool. And I found it to be really illuminating.”

Episode 2 uses Omaha TV reporter Ninette Beaver’s pre-trial interview with Fugate — during which she looks like a tough, defiant adult — to convey the notion that Nebraskans found her guilty before the trial. Episode 3 uses television footage of Fugate, a model prisoner, talking about her case while she’s seeking parole. Ultimately, her sentence was reduced and she was granted parole in 1976.

The series also uses tape recordings Battisti made while speaking with Fugate at her Michigan home for the book, allowing Fugate, who’s now 79 and was severely injured in a 2013 car accident, a brief opportunity to tell parts of her story.

“We couldn't use that much of it because the audio quality isn't great,” Marsh said, pointing out that Fugate's pet bird tweets throughout the tape. But it still had value.

"It really allowed me to be a fly on the wall and listen. It was really seductive and it was really hard to move away from that version of the story that Caril tells at that point in her life,” she said.

While it’s not necessarily intended to do so, “The 12th Victim” also provides an enlightening view of the media in the 1950s as it largely holds out the microphone for officials to deliver their versions of the news. And it spotlights the popular culture fascination with true crime, including F. Lee Bailey’s 1980s “Lie Detector” show, on which Fugate’s claims of innocence were found to be true.

Berry appears in the docuseries, as does James McArthur, who represented Fugate, taking over from his father John, who was appointed to defend her in the 1958 case. Berry has said he intends to renew the pardon effort for Fugate, which failed in 2020.

That effort, Marsh and Battisti hope, will be assisted by “The 12th Victim,” which will be seen by a large audience, renewing interest in Fugate’s innocence and in the real case rather than the myth.

"I hope Caril gets a pardon; I don't think she will,” Marsh said. ”But I think it will be nice to just have some sort of acknowledgement that there is legitimacy to her point of view and the story that she has tried so desperately hard for decades to tell.”

