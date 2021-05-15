Rebranding turns NET into Nebraska Public Media

The rebranding process took a couple years and was, importantly, driven by a survey of NET audience members that gauged reactions to the existing brand and the proposed new name.

“Predictably, our long-term audience were the ones for whom NET had the most resonance,” Leonard said. “But Nebraska Public Media resonated just as strongly with them. For the new audience, Nebraska Public Media was, by far, the one that resonated the most. Many of them thought we were an internet company.”

As the process unfolded, there was some consternation expressed by audience members and former staff that “educational” has been dropped from the name.

“(Educational) is implied in so many of the things we do, it doesn’t need to be stated in the name,” Leonard said. “It’s there by action. (The name change) doesn’t represent any reduction in our educational commitment.”

That commitment can be found in the 240 hours of educational programming NPM offers each week.

The switch to NPM is coming as the nonprofit organization emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw it face some financial challenges but increase its local programming.