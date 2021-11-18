Prison is the family business in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Wiest’s McLusky matriarch, Miriam, looks over it all with a mixture of disgust and sadness. Locking people up is the family business, but she always hoped for more.

So Miriam teaches history to imprisoned women.

“(Miriam) has to believe that she’s making a drop of difference,” Wiest explained.

“If the inmates aren’t with her, then they’re sitting in their cells doing nothing. If it’s only for an hour or two hours a week, at least they’re getting out of their cells, whether they listen consciously or subconsciously or not at all, something is going in that’s going to give them some thought other than ‘am I going to stay alive?’”

Miriam wanted her sons to get out. When they didn’t, she stayed in Kingstown to protect them. But she’s still sticking around, even though her sons don’t need help.

Wiest is keenly aware that while her character can walk out of prison at the end of the day and go home, the reality for those really behind bars is starkly different — any term can be a life sentence.

“If you’ve got ‘felon’ on your resume, good luck. No matter what your sentence is, you can’t expect to do anything much with the rest of your life because no employer will go near you,” Wiest said.