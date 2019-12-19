Perfect next step for distressed-looking ‘Peloton wife’: A role on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

In what could be a great career opportunity, the actress who shot to fame playing the beleaguered wife in a much-reviled holiday ad for the Peloton exercise bike has won a guest-starring role on the CBS soap opera “The Bold and the Beautiful,” TMZ reported.

It’s not known what role Monica Ruiz will play in the long-running daytime drama. But she herself has admitted she is good at playing women who look distressed or scared — which is a useful skill for a female soap star.

In an interview with “Today” show host Hoda Kotb, Ruiz speculated that the ad became a cultural phenomenon — and was slammed for being “sexist” and “tone deaf” — because of her expressive face.

“Honestly, I think it was just my face,” she told Kotb. “My eyebrows look, like, worried?”

“The Bold and the Beautiful,” on air since 1987, centers on the love affairs, scandals, betrayals and other intrigues involving members of the wealthy Forrester family, who run a fashion house in Los Angeles.

Ruiz’s role will be a one-off for one episode, and she’ll be paid a flat $2,000 fee, but TMZ reported that she could be asked to come back if audiences respond well to her character.