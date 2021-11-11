New on DVD: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt bring 'Jungle Cruise' to life

A globe-trotting adventure film inspired by a Disneyland ride tops the DVD releases that hit the market Tuesday.

"Jungle Cruise": Set in the early 20th century, Emily Blunt plays an adventurer who hires Dwayne Johnson's riverboat captain character to take her up the Amazon River in search of a mysterious flower. Also starring Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Disney's film is "modeled on classic screwball adventure movies like 'The Mummy,' 'Raiders of the Lost Ark,' 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' 'The African Queen' and 'Romancing the Stone,'" writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. However, with all these influences, "there are too many capers, high jinks, antics and escapades at play in 'Jungle Cruise,' and it all starts to feel rather harried, with little modulation in tone and dynamic."

ALSO NEW ON DVD NOV. 16

"Candyman": Sequel to the 1992 horror film about the urban legend of Chicago's now gentrified Cabrini-Green neighborhood, this time centered on artists and curators looking for advancement.