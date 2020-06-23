Meteorologist Wysocki no longer at KLKN

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dean Wysocki, KLKN’s chief meteorologist, is no longer with the Lincoln ABC affiliate where he delivered the station's first weather forecasts 24 years ago.

Wysocki does not appear on the station’s website, which now lists only Liz Whaley on its weather team. Wysocki has posted on social media that he was fired.

Over the weekend, social media posts surfaced asking for the public's help to find Cathy Wysocki, Dean Wysocki's wife since earlier this year.

Lincoln police say Cathy Wysocki was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but was no longer missing by Monday.

It's unclear if there's any connection between the reported disappearance and Wysocki's job status.

Wysocki became KLKN’s first chief meteorologist when the station went on the air in 1996. He left the station in 2001 following a contract dispute, but returned to KLKN in 2017. Wysocki also worked at television stations in North Platte, Omaha, Waterloo, Iowa, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

Station officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

