You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Meteorologist Wysocki no longer at KLKN
View Comments
editor's pick alert

Meteorologist Wysocki no longer at KLKN

{{featured_button_text}}

Dean Wysocki, KLKN’s chief meteorologist, is no longer with the Lincoln ABC affiliate where he delivered the station's first weather forecasts 24 years ago.

Wysocki does not appear on the station’s website, which now lists only Liz Whaley on its weather team. Wysocki has posted on social media that he was fired.

Over the weekend, social media posts surfaced asking for the public's help to find Cathy Wysocki, Dean Wysocki's wife since earlier this year.

Lincoln police say Cathy Wysocki was reported missing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but was no longer missing by Monday. 

It's unclear if there's any connection between the reported disappearance and Wysocki's job status.

Wysocki became KLKN’s first chief meteorologist when the station went on the air in 1996. He left the station in 2001 following a contract dispute, but returned to KLKN in 2017. Wysocki also worked at television stations in North Platte, Omaha, Waterloo, Iowa, Minneapolis and Phoenix.

Station officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lincoln TV news reporter suspected in sexual assault arrested at morning police briefing
Ex-TV weatherman, Lincoln Uber driver sentenced for DUI after asking passengers for pot
KLKN-TV gets new general manager
Dean Wysocki

Dean Wysocki

 Courtesy photo
View Comments
0
0
6
0
1

Tags

Stay tuned in

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

GRAPHIC: Man falls, bleeds after shove from Buffalo police officer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News