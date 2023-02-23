Meghan Markle is reportedly not too happy over the episode of “South Park” that aired Feb. 15.

The episode of the animated adult comedy series was titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour,” and poked fun at Prince Harry and Meghan’s seeming interest in remaining in the spotlight despite their stated wishes to also retain their privacy.

The Duchess of Sussex was “upset and overwhelmed” by the episode’s release and is “annoyed by 'South Park' but refuses to watch it all,” a source told Spectator.

While Harry and Meghan were not named directly, the episode features characters with striking similarities, referred to as “the prince and his wife” of Canadian royalty. The wife character was also introduced as a “sorority girl, actress, influencer and victim.”

Creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone go on to poke fun at the couple in typical “South Park” fashion.

At one point, the prince and his wife make an appearance on a talk show to discuss the prince’s new memoir, titled “WAAAGH,” but are seen earlier hoisting placards that read “We Want Our Privacy,” and “Stop Looking At Us!”

The fictional memoir, of course, is parodying Prince Harry’s recently published tell-all, “Spare.”

During the interview, the host asks the prince, “Isn’t it true, sir, that your questionable wife has her own TV show and hangs out with celebrities and does fashion magazines?” He then adds, “I just think that some people might say that your Instagram-loving b— wife actually doesn’t want her privacy.”

Royal reporter Neil Sean told Fox News that the episode could result in legal action.

“Their legal team are casting an eye over the episode to see what is wrong, and what could be turned into something more sinister,” Sean wrote.

As of now, the creators of “South Park” have yet to hear from the reportedly angered parties.