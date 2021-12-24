Lincoln toy store to be featured on Amazon Prime series

It all started nine years ago when Mike Bretta and his brother decided to open a vintage toy store in Lincoln.
Now, their success is more than they ever could have imagined.
Throughout the pandemic, sales soared thanks largely to online traffic, and that business led to two additional locations, with a fourth coming soon.
“I never expected it to grow as big as it did," Bretta said.
As they were preparing to expand their business, Toys From the Past, yet again, they were offered another surprising opportunity.
Producers with the Amazon Prime Video streaming series, "A Toy Store Near You," approached the co-owners of Toys From the Past about being featured on the show.
Season four of the series focuses on toy stores across the nation and how they have worked to survive throughout the pandemic. The episode featuring Toys From the Past will be available beginning on Christmas Day.
Bretta and his team did all of the filming themselves, eventually submitting 40-50 hours of video for the 30-minute episode.
“We learned how to be producers and filmmakers all at the same time," he said.
Bretta hopes their time in the spotlight will expand their customer base and spread awareness for what Toys From the Past is.
“It’s great to get the recognition that our stores are getting because it’s such a niche market. Not a lot of people know exactly what we do until they walk into our store.”
Bretta originally sold primarily vintage toys, but has since expanded into the new toy market as well.
While Toys From the Past has a strong local customer base, Bretta wants to reach out-of-state customers, and he thinks the TV exposure will help.
“People come to Lincoln for football, they don’t come here to hit up antique toy stores," Bretta said. "We’re hoping to really expand on this and be a destination people want to find."
