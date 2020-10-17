Lincoln photographer Joel Sartore takes views on Photo Ark journey in Nat Geo special

Since March, Sartore has been driving around Nebraska, photographing hundreds of insects.

“I finally get to work in Nebraska,” he said. “I’ve never had the time to work seriously in Nebraska. The diversity around here is amazing. If you provide an area for them, this area is bathed in insects.”

The insects and other subjects have pushed the Photo Ark total above 11,000 — on the way to 15,000 or more. The first 10,000 came in 15 years. The last 5,000 or so will likely take a decade, as they’re harder to find and often in remote areas around the world.

“It’s probably 20 pictures per animal,” he said. “That’s a lot isn’t it, 200,000? And there are a lot more to go. They’re all the same size. The ant counts as much as the elephant. They’re all important.”

In Colorado, high above the Rocky Mountain treeline, Sartore shot pictures of the pika, a mammal that lives in burrows among the rocks and snow at 10,000 feet.

The pika, he says in the special, are a canary in the coal mine for climate change. If the planet gets too hot or too cold, the pika will perish.

That’s part of the message that Sartore hopes to deliver with the Photo Ark.