Lincoln mini-golf course owner finishes second in season finale of ABC game show

Dylan Bohlke, "Holey Moley"

In the season finale of "Holey Moley," finalists Tyler Kairey (from left), Dylan Bohlke and Kathy Valyo compete for the grand prize.

 Christopher Willard/ABC, Courtesy photo

Local viewers of ABC’s miniature golf competition show were left exclaiming “Holey Moley!” after Tuesday's finale.

Lincoln’s Adventure Golf Course owner Dylan Bohlke was close to victory — then lost it. After playing his way into the finals of season 4 of “Holey Moley,” an extreme putt-putt contest created by NBA superstar Stephen Curry, Bohlke narrowly missed the grand prize in a putt-off against 63-year-old Kathy Valyo.

Dylan Bohlke, "Holey Moley"

Lincoln putt-putt course owner Dylan Bohlke made it to the finals of this season's "Holey Moley."

The final episode aired Tuesday night.

Though his time on “Holey Moley” didn’t end in him taking home the top prize, Bohlke said he’s happy Valyo was crowned the champion.

“I was glad she was the person who ended up winning if it wasn't me,” Bohlke said.

Bohlke began the final episode by battling eight other finalists on the first hole, which was a space-themed challenge. He emerged with a spot in the final three, and after making it past the second hole — set up to look like the inner workings of a pinball machine — Bohlke had a 50/50 shot at $250,000.

The final hole, called “The Distractor,” was a fitting challenge.

Dylan Bohlke, "Holey Moley"

In the conclusion of the "Holey Moley" season, Dylan Bohlke of Lincoln was among finalists competing for the $250,000 grand prize.

Taping the final episode, Bohlke and Valyo had been golfing all night and into the morning. It took Valyo 12 shots before she was able to sink her putt (the televised episode showed three).

“I was kind of delirious at that point,” Bohlke said. “It was a hard course for either of us to read.”

It was tough, he said, losing a game show on national television, but he doesn’t regret his appearance.

He’s found great support in his community and irreplaceable friendships with other contestants.

“The biggest thing is just how much fun I got to have,” Bohlke said. “Most of the population doesn’t get to be on a TV show.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

News intern

Jenna Thompson is a news intern who has previous writing and editing experience with her college paper and several literary journals. She is a senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln pursuing degrees in English and journalism.

