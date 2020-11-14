'Leta of Lincoln' goes viral via celebrity interviews from the '70s and '80s

Leta Powell Drake has gone viral.
The longtime Lincoln television personality, who hosted the 10/11 Morning Show for a quarter-century, and, for 15 years, was Kalamity Kate on the afternoon kids’ show “Cartoon Corral,” became a Twitter sensation this week via a supercut of some of her celebrity interviews.
“I’m amazed at what’s happened — 4.5 million people around the world have seen it. That was as of (Thursday),” Drake said Friday afternoon. “I don’t know how it happened. The whole thing is a mystery to me. But it’s been great. I’m not making any money. There’s no pay for this. But I’m getting a lot of love.”
The supercut was assembled by John Frankensteiner, who does online film reviews and puts up video clips on Twitter. By Friday, it had reached 7.5 million.
Currently obsessed with Leta Powell Drake, the greatest interviewer of all time. pic.twitter.com/3oCYAd9vZD— John Frankensteiner (@JFrankensteiner) November 12, 2020
Tuesday night, he posted a clip of an interview Drake did with “Jaws” star Roy Schneider, then followed that up Wednesday with the 2-minute, 14-second supercut that finds “Leta of Lincoln” asking her direct, off-beat questions to the likes of a young Tom Hanks, Tom Selleck, Kurt Russell and Telly Savalas.
The clips are from interviews Drake did for KOLN/KGIN on press junkets set up to promote upcoming films and television shows.
“I did thousands of them,” Drake said. “I’d go to New York and do the interviews. I had a good time. We got to go out to dinner, which I really liked. I did it for years. And I kept all those tapes. A few years ago, I thought ‘I don’t need those.' So I donated them to the Nebraska History Museum.
Support Local Journalism
"They had to bring a truck out to take all the boxes.”
In 2017, Nebraska History uploaded 262 of the “Leta Powell Drake celebrity interviews” conducted from 1979 to 1988 to YouTube. They sat largely unseen — they have a total of just more than 8,000 views as of Friday — until they were apparently discovered by Frankensteiner.
His tweet sent others to the YouTube channel. “I’ve found the motherlode,” tweeted Washington Post intelligence and national security reporter Shane Harris. “See you in three years.”
That Thursday notice followed a pair of Harris tweets based on Frankensteiner’s videos — “I must find her and make her my guru” and “I can’t let this go. How on earth (has) this candor demon escaped my attention for my entire life? And how many looks does she have?”
Harris may not yet have found Drake. But plenty of others have. Online entertainment site Vulture did a long interview with Drake, the viral sensation has been noted by many other outlets, and she was set to do an interview with a South American journalist Friday night.
“It’s just amazing, this whole thing,” Drake said. “I’m glad people are seeing them. I think they like to look at the stars, who are all older now or dead.”
That might be the case for some. But, based on Twitter commentary, most people are watching the tweeted videos to see Drake, who’s become an unexpected internet star decades after she did the interviews.
Watch History Nebraska's entire collection of Leta Powell Drake interviews at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLacZ6_f2bf0WmiXaLjLp_PIFD7Xjn85Pc.
Review: 'The Calamities of Kalamity Kate: A History of Nebraska's Children's TV Shows' by Leta Powell Drake
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay tuned in
Get the latest information on hit TV shows and more with our weekly newsletter!