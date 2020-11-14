'Leta of Lincoln' goes viral via celebrity interviews from the '70s and '80s

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"They had to bring a truck out to take all the boxes.”

In 2017, Nebraska History uploaded 262 of the “Leta Powell Drake celebrity interviews” conducted from 1979 to 1988 to YouTube. They sat largely unseen — they have a total of just more than 8,000 views as of Friday — until they were apparently discovered by Frankensteiner.

His tweet sent others to the YouTube channel. “I’ve found the motherlode,” tweeted Washington Post intelligence and national security reporter Shane Harris. “See you in three years.”

That Thursday notice followed a pair of Harris tweets based on Frankensteiner’s videos — “I must find her and make her my guru” and “I can’t let this go. How on earth (has) this candor demon escaped my attention for my entire life? And how many looks does she have?”

Harris may not yet have found Drake. But plenty of others have. Online entertainment site Vulture did a long interview with Drake, the viral sensation has been noted by many other outlets, and she was set to do an interview with a South American journalist Friday night.

“It’s just amazing, this whole thing,” Drake said. “I’m glad people are seeing them. I think they like to look at the stars, who are all older now or dead.”