L. Kent Wolgamott: Informative HBO docuseries to figure out who is Q

Who is Q? How did the baseless conspiracy theory based on Q move from the darkest corners of the internet to the mainstream? And how much did QAnon have to do with the seditious Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol?

Those are some of the questions that filmmaker Cullen Hoback sets out to answer in his six-part HBO documentary series “Q: Into the Storm,” that began airing Sunday and is streaming on HBO Max.

None of those questions, of course, are answered in the first two episodes.

But Hoback does trace the origins of the platform where Q, who is alleged to be a high-level government insider who had access to former President Trump, posted cryptic messages and looks at some of those true believers who took it upon themselves to interpret the posts and spread the conspiracy across the web.

To do so, Hoback traveled to interview a South African who ran a board that Q posted on, then dropped, and went to the Philippines to talk with those who started, operate and run 8chan, the notorious, unregulated image board where Q’s posts originated.

The documentary traces the development of the image boards, which began with a site largely populated by comedians before moving to the U.S.