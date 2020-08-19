You are the owner of this article.
KLKN names Hardy news director
Jennifer Hardy has been named news director at KLKN-TV.

Hardy, previously news director at WWSB-TV in Sarasota, Florida, and WAAY-TV in Huntsville, Alabama, will oversee the day-to-day news operation and content for the Lincoln ABC affiliate's daily newscasts and social media platforms.

A Missouri State graduate, Hardy has also served as news director for a Las Vegas station.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

