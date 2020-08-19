KLKN names Hardy news director

-
Jennifer Hardy has been named news director at KLKN-TV.
Hardy, previously news director at WWSB-TV in Sarasota, Florida, and WAAY-TV in Huntsville, Alabama, will oversee the day-to-day news operation and content for the Lincoln ABC affiliate's daily newscasts and social media platforms.
A Missouri State graduate, Hardy has also served as news director for a Las Vegas station.
L. Kent Wolgamott
Entertainment reporter/columnist
L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.
