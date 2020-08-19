KLKN names Hardy news director

An unforgettable sight to those who watched him wrestle, former wrestling star James "Kamala" Harris died at age 70, WWE announced on Sunday. Kamala was billed as being born and raised in Uganda, and in a portrayal that is cringeworthy today but was the norm for pro wrestling back then, was often hinted at as being a headhunter and cannibal. He carried a spear and shield to the ring and had ...