John Mulaney’s new Netflix special ‘Sack Lunch’ is his best gift all year

Rather, it’s in recognizing the fresh eyes and unique voice in the looseness of a young perspective, in the unwillingness to play by rules but instead invent new ones on the fly. One girl asks Mulaney to play restaurant and takes the role of hostess, then she informs him that they are closed for a private party and SIR! SIR! You’ll have to return another night! Corny as this sounds, it’s a salute to the freedom of those distinctive sensibilities.

Which, the older you get, the more you tend to tramp down and conform until, one day you wonder — if you’re lucky and self-aware enough — what did you sound like again? Which, I guess, makes this seem somewhat like an empowerment seminar for adults. Except Mulaney is too fond and respectful of these kids and who they are to steer their messages. He opens the show with a boy who speaks in a heavy lisp and torrent of sentences, saying he is scared of asteroids but mostly, he’s mostly afraid of drowning. Other kids tell Mulaney they’re afraid of clowns and dying in their sleep and The Purge.

The film? Mulaney asks.

No, the idea, a boy says.