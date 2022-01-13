'I made him a hugger': How Bob Saget created the defining TV dad of his generation

"It was a job and I was damn lucky to get it," he continued, "and really excited to get it, because I had gotten fired from a CBS job. I knew ['Full House' creator] Jeff Franklin because I used to do the warm-up on 'Bosom Buddies' and Jeff was a writer on 'Bosom Buddies' and one time they put me on the show and it was a big deal for me. I worked a long time with no jobs. I tested for it to make sure I was the right choice. And everyone knows that there was another actor [who was cast in the role originally], which I always feel bad [about]. But bottom line is, we did something that was magical in a Disneyland way. It had that element. and it still does have that element."

Saget's appreciation for the role that brought him fame didn't always come easy. His edge would be obscured by the wholesome image that came from playing Danny Tanner and hosting ABC's family-friendly clip show, "America's Funniest Home Videos."

"With my stand-up comedy, there's no way to avoid the fact that I did this and I'm proud of it [now]," he said. "My complaining only came from being a 30-year-old guy who has Jewish neurosis and was doing two shows that were very popular and very G-rated. I'm glad there wasn't Twitter back then because there would be many people to block."