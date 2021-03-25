'Genius: Aretha' tells the story of Aretha Franklin with great performance by Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo spent hours with her vocal coach trying to figure out how Aretha Franklin sang her classics -- iconic hits that Erivo would have to replicate when she played Franklin in “Genius: Aretha.”
The Oscar-nominated British actress then spent even more hours, worrying about whether she got the Queen of Soul right.
“I know that there is not just the responsibility to play them well, but (also) to tell their stories the way they would want to see it,” Erivo said during a SXSW Online session last week. “It always dawns on me that if this person was alive today and they were sitting with me watching this, would they be proud of seeing this? Would they be happy with how it’s portrayed?”
“It’s really about this person who is real, who existed, who left a mark on the world that we are all benefitting from — would they be pleased with what they saw? ... Yeah, so there were a lot of sleepless nights.”
The eight-hour mini-series, presented as a four-night special event this week, is now streaming on the National Geographic website and Hulu, as well as airing on the National Geographic channel, where it is also available on demand.
“Aretha” is the third season of the network's “Genius” series, which debuted in 2017 with Albert Einstein and continued the next year with Pablo Picasso.
Executive producer Brian Grazer said that dozens of scientists, activists, writers and artists were under consideration for the third season when, on Aug. 16, 2018, he heard that Franklin had died
“I don’t think we fully contemplated a musical artist,” Grazer said. “The day Aretha died, I was ‘oh my God, this is it.'”
“Genius: Aretha” was created without permission from Franklin’s family and estate. That might have restricted the production's access to some material. But it also allowed an unvarnished portrayal of Franklin, who had a baby at 12, was in an abusive marriage and struggled with self-doubt.
“Throughout the whole series, we didn’t shy away from telling the truth,” said showrunner Suzan Lori-Parks, a playwright who wrote the series script. “My goal and the goal of the whole show was to put respect on Aretha’s name. If we tell her story truthfully and honestly, then some women who are going through difficult times can say to themselves, ‘I’m not alone.'”
Parks tells Franklin’s story episodically, bouncing back and forth between little Re, growing up under the watchful eye of her father, the Rev. C.L. Franklin (Courtney B. Vance) and the adult Aretha, dealing with her husband Ted White (Malcolm Barrett), befriending Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., raising her boys, performing and working in the recording studio.
It is at the legendary FAME studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, where a pivotal scene takes place in the first episode.
After a ride through the South with Ted that causes her to recall a trip with her father in the 1950s, when they were accosted by racist whites, Franklin enters the studio to play a make-it-or-break-it session with the studio band, the Swampers, that played on Wilson Pickett’s soul hits.
She's stunned that the Swampers were all white, forcing producer Jerry Wexler (David Cross) to give her his word that they’ll get the sound she’s looking for. The ordeal also puts Ted on edge and leads to a physical confrontation later that night that threatens their marriage and her career.
That kind of drama carries through the series, punctuated by Aretha’s singing, impressively done by Erivo and Shaian Jordan, who plays little Re.
There are a few false notes in “Genius: Aretha.” The picture occasionally misses the tone of the times or feels artificial and her flashbacks to her childhood that create the series’ structure make it appear that Aretha thought about the past every time she would perform, which no singer would ever do.
But those stumbles are more than overcome by the informative, insightful storytelling and the performances, especially from Vance and Erivo, who need not be concerned about whether Franklin would have approved of her towering, sympathetic performance.
While Grazer said Aretha’s story was too complex to be boiled down into a movie, a Franklin biopic is headed for theaters in August. “Respect” will star Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson as Aretha.
Unlike “Genius: Aretha,” ‘“Respect” has the seal of approval from Franklin’s family. It remains to be seen whether it tells her story with the sympathetic honesty of the television series or if Hudson’s performance will measure up to Erivo’s top-shelf work.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott