'Genius: Aretha' tells the story of Aretha Franklin with great performance by Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo spent hours with her vocal coach trying to figure out how Aretha Franklin sang her classics -- iconic hits that Erivo would have to replicate when she played Franklin in “Genius: Aretha.”

The Oscar-nominated British actress then spent even more hours, worrying about whether she got the Queen of Soul right.

“I know that there is not just the responsibility to play them well, but (also) to tell their stories the way they would want to see it,” Erivo said during a SXSW Online session last week. “It always dawns on me that if this person was alive today and they were sitting with me watching this, would they be proud of seeing this? Would they be happy with how it’s portrayed?”

“It’s really about this person who is real, who existed, who left a mark on the world that we are all benefitting from — would they be pleased with what they saw? ... Yeah, so there were a lot of sleepless nights.”

The eight-hour mini-series, presented as a four-night special event this week, is now streaming on the National Geographic website and Hulu, as well as airing on the National Geographic channel, where it is also available on demand.