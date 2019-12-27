Fox News, Fox Sports networks could go dark for Lincoln-area Allo customers

Negotiations between Fox Corp. and Allo Communications over rates for Fox News and Fox Sports networks spilled over onto social media and into the pages of the Lincoln Journal Star on Friday.
In a full-page newspaper ad, Fox Corp. said Allo customers may not be able to view Fox News Channel, Fox Business, FS1 or FS2 beginning Jan. 1, citing stalled negotiations with the Lincoln television and broadband internet provider.
"We regret that Allo Communications has declined to negotiate with Fox," the ad said. "Instead, Allo Communications has handed over all negotiations to a distant third party located in Kansas. Fox remains committed and available for discussions should (Allo) reconsider its approach."
But on Twitter Friday, Allo pushed back against that characterization.
"This is meant to scare our customers," the company said in a tweet. "Rate negotiations are common in television, and most are completed without the tactics utilized by FOX."
FOX Corporation placed an ad in the Lincoln Journal Star, stating that ALLO has declined to negotiate 2020 rates. This is meant to scare our customers. Rate negotiations are common in television, and most are completed without the tactics utilized by FOX.— ALLO Communications (@AlloFiber) December 27, 2019
Allo provides internet, phone and TV service over its fiber-optic network in 10 cities in Nebraska, including Lincoln, along with two cities in Colorado.
Over its 16-year history, Allo has always come to agreements with its content providers, the tweet said.
In an interview, Allo President Brad Moline said it's a shame the negotiations between Fox and the cooperative of independent TV operators including Allo came out in public.
You have free articles remaining.
"I would expect that we’ll come to an agreement and move forward and make our customers happy," Moline said.
Fox is seeking "enormous rate increases, 10 (times) the rate of inflation," Allo said in a tweet, and "we want to keep rates at a more reasonable level" since rate increases are ultimately paid by customers.
Disposable income has not risen at the same pace as Fox's rates, Moline said.
Allo doesn't negotiate directly with TV entertainment companies like Fox because of its size, he said.
Instead, a Kansas City-area cooperative representing millions of cable subscribers is working with Fox on 2020 pricing on Allo's behalf, he said.
Moline sits on the board of directors for the National Cable Television Cooperative, or NCTC, and has been directly involved in negotiations, Allo tweeted.
Threats leading to blacked-out channels aren't uncommon in the cable industry, where consumers wanting to watch their favorite program or live sporting event are used as leverage in negotiations.
In the latest Nielsen rankings, Fox News had the most viewers in a 24-hour period for the 41st consecutive month.
The same ad appearing in the Journal Star was run in other cities, including Cincinnati, Friday.
Riley Johnson's most memorable: 'I was that stupid'
Sometimes as a reporter you get lucky, and people decide to talk to you like this story where two people chastised in a state audit for wasting tax dollars explained their sides.
Riley Johnson's most memorable: Taxpayer gets $26M reduction
This story brought to light the year’s largest property valuation deduction for Kawasaki Motors, which was buried in property records.
Riley Johnson's most memorable: Spider-Man devil horns
This viral column drew national attention and was my most-read story of the year, and focused a concerned citizen’s confusion over a work of public art near the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
Riley Johnson's most memorable: PTSD service dog fight
I profiled a former Lincoln paramedic’s battle with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and how he fought with the city to return to work.
Riley Johnson's most memorable: Wheel tax stalls
This story recounted how a consequential decision made without a vote that stymied the Lancaster County’s attempt to find new money to fund road improvements.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2657 or rjohnson@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSRileyJohnson.