Fox News, Fox Sports networks could go dark for Lincoln-area Allo customers

Negotiations between Fox Corp. and Allo Communications over rates for Fox News and Fox Sports networks spilled over onto social media and into the pages of the Lincoln Journal Star on Friday.

In a full-page newspaper ad, Fox Corp. said Allo customers may not be able to view Fox News Channel, Fox Business, FS1 or FS2 beginning Jan. 1, citing stalled negotiations with the Lincoln television and broadband internet provider.

"We regret that Allo Communications has declined to negotiate with Fox," the ad said. "Instead, Allo Communications has handed over all negotiations to a distant third party located in Kansas. Fox remains committed and available for discussions should (Allo) reconsider its approach."

But on Twitter Friday, Allo pushed back against that characterization.

"This is meant to scare our customers," the company said in a tweet. "Rate negotiations are common in television, and most are completed without the tactics utilized by FOX."

Allo provides internet, phone and TV service over its fiber-optic network in 10 cities in Nebraska, including Lincoln, along with two cities in Colorado.

Over its 16-year history, Allo has always come to agreements with its content providers, the tweet said.