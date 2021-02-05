Finding 'The Dale': Prototype of never-manufactured car featured in HBO series enshrined in Lincoln

As Moon set about creating a car kit from the prototype, however, he discovered that the Dale scam was too recent and far too hot to manufacture a kit in California. So he called up his buddy Speedy Bill.

“He said, “Bill, you have a fiberglass shop. What do you think?’" Matthews said. “Bill had the same thought. He’d build a kit car based on the prototype at his fiberglass shop in downtown Lincoln.”

So Moon shipped the Dale east. It arrived in Lincoln on July 1, 1975. But nothing else happened with the car or a kit.

“They soon realized there wasn’t enough there to work off of,” Matthews said. “So it went into museum storage.”

That’s where the Dale had stayed, until this week, when “The Lady and The Dale” prompted museum staff to take it out of mothballs.

“We brought it out of storage this morning and pushed it into the museum,” Matthews said Wednesday. “As it was coming out of the trailer, I was thinking of the people who worked on this, who came up with the design. It’s an interesting-looking thing.”