‘Field of Dreams’ to become a streaming series
‘Field of Dreams’ to become a streaming series

Tourists visit the original field for the 1989 Kevin Costner baseball movie "Field of Dreams" on Aug. 3 Dyersville, Iowa. 

 Erin Hooley, Chicago Tribune

Film it and they will watch.

That’s the game plan for a streaming series inspired by the 1989 baseball classic “Field of Dreams,” which starred Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan. Variety reports NBC’s Peacock streaming service has greenlit the show being penned by Michael Schurr, whose resume includes “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation.”

“Through the years, ‘Field of Dreams’ has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming president Lisa Katz said.

Katz says that like the film that was nominated for three Academy Award but struck out, the streaming series will be both “whimsical and grounded.”

Baseball fans were treated to a look back at “Field of Dreams” last week when Major League Baseball arranged a game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox in a Dyersville, Iowa, cornfield where the film was set. The White Sox won on Tim Anderson's walkoff home run, which was viewed by more fans than any baseball game since 2005.

Costner was in attendance.

Amazon is reportedly working on a baseball series based on the 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” which starred Geena Davis and Tom Hanks.

