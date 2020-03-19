Don’t cringe at politicians doing late-night TV. In a crisis, it’s reassuringly normal

Since leaving the White House in 2017, the Obamas have arguably been more active in pop culture than politics. They started a production company, Higher Ground, and signed a deal with Netflix that has already resulted in an Academy Award-winning documentary, “American Factory.” Obama has yet to endorse anyone in the Democratic primary, but he has plugged his favorite movies, books and music of the year in annual best-of lists.

Obama’s apparent transition from visionary politician to just another content creator has disappointed some. But the Obamas have always understood that pop culture — even silly late-night comedy shows — can be a uniquely powerful tool for political messages.

Even Warren, a candidate praised for her grasp of complex issues and substantive policy proposals — for always having a plan for that — was a TV star of sorts before she ran for office. She first rose to national attention in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as a favorite guest on “The Daily Show,” where she wowed Jon Stewart with her informative, impassioned exhortations on the Wall Street bailout.

Warren, then a Harvard Law professor specializing in bankruptcy, was so nervous she threw up backstage before her first appearance on the influential program. Three years later, she was elected to the Senate.

As she wrote in a 2015 Facebook post, late-night TV gave her a visibility that proved useful in politics. “I’m grateful for every single time someone has come up to me and asked: ‘Hey, aren’t you that lady I saw on Jon Stewart?’”

