Band, cheerleaders and mascots bring 'Nebraska Spirit' to NET documentary

Annette Hudson knew she had to be much better than the other 200 girls trying out for three spots on the Nebraska cheer squad. That, she says, is just how things were for African Americans in the 1960s.

Hudson, who grew up in Lincoln and was a cheerleader at Lincoln High, was, in fact, better than the rest, landing a spot on the cheer squad in 1969, the first African American to do so.

Hudson is at the center, literally, of “Nebraska Spirit: Go Big Red,” a new documentary from NET Nebraska that looks at the history and functions of the Cornhusker Marching Band, cheerleaders, dancers and mascots who have fired up Husker fans at sporting events for well more than a century.

The documentary from NET producer Brandee Weber is roughly split into thirds, opening with the band, then the cheerleaders and concluding with the mascots. It’s framed by the work of former cheerleader Debra Kleve White, who recounted that history in her book “The Spirit of Nebraska.”

Each of the segments that spin together archival footage, interviews and contemporary clips is enlightening, even for someone who has been around Nebraska athletics, the band, cheerleaders and mascots for decades.