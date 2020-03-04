10/11 anchor to deliver final Lincoln newscast
View Comments
editor's pick

10/11 anchor to deliver final Lincoln newscast

{{featured_button_text}}
Emcee Bridget Fargen, 10-11 News anchor

Bridget Fargen, 10/11 News anchor, addresses the audience at a recent event.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY WADE FRUHLING

Bridget Fargen, the evening co-anchor at 10/11 News since 2012, is returning with her family to her home state of Wisconsin.

Fargen's final newcast will be at 6 p.m. Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Fargen said she's moving to WSAW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin, where she'll be the station's news director.

The CBS affiliate is owned by Gray Television, which also owns 10/11.

"Bridget's impact on 10/11's newscasts goes far beyond her contributions on the anchor desk. Her professionalism and leadership in our newsroom and her passion for using journalism to improve the communities we serve make a daily impact on 10/11's coverage," said Mikel Lauber, 10/11's news director, in announcing Fargen's move.

The final concert: Ann Chang, Lied Center's artistic director, retiring Sunday

Fargen joined 10/11 in November 2010. Her husband, Tony DeGrand, also worked at the station as a weekend meteorologist and now teaches at Lincoln North Star High School.

The two met in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, in August 2008, and their parents all live in the area. They have one son, Jackson.

Doane professor nominated for iHeart Radio podcast awards
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay tuned in

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News