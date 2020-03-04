10/11 anchor to deliver final Lincoln newscast

Bridget Fargen, the evening co-anchor at 10/11 News since 2012, is returning with her family to her home state of Wisconsin.

Fargen's final newcast will be at 6 p.m. Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Fargen said she's moving to WSAW-TV in Wausau, Wisconsin, where she'll be the station's news director.

The CBS affiliate is owned by Gray Television, which also owns 10/11.

"Bridget's impact on 10/11's newscasts goes far beyond her contributions on the anchor desk. Her professionalism and leadership in our newsroom and her passion for using journalism to improve the communities we serve make a daily impact on 10/11's coverage," said Mikel Lauber, 10/11's news director, in announcing Fargen's move.

Fargen joined 10/11 in November 2010. Her husband, Tony DeGrand, also worked at the station as a weekend meteorologist and now teaches at Lincoln North Star High School.

The two met in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, in August 2008, and their parents all live in the area. They have one son, Jackson.

