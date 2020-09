Biz Buzz: Escape room coming to Gateway in Lincoln

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new entertainment option will be coming to Gateway Mall.

An escape room business called The House of Things has plans to open soon at the mall.

According to a building permit, it will be locating in Suite 232, which is a roughly 2,600-square-foot space near Dick's Sporting Goods' interior mall entrance.

Gateway General Manager Chad Becwar said in an email that no opening date has been set yet because the business needs to get a use permit from the city.

