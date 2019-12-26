'Squirrel Gang' and quilt museum show with no quilts to the Best of Art 2019

6. “Adaptations” by Matthew Sontheimer at Lux Center for the Arts. A long, rectangular strip covered with bright-blue URLs that were lifted from a search bar, blown up in scale and put together dominated Sontheimer’s thought-provoking small exhibition. The autobiographical piece that was a collection of links to everything Sontheimer looked at on his work computer for the previous four years was tied to the other pieces in the exhibition by the text that is at the heart of Sontheimer’s art, words that are sometimes playful, sometimes intellectual, and that in the case of “Adaptation,” played off small images and the thoughts of an architectural historian.

7. “Shelley Thornton: Textile Art Dolls” at Hillestad Textiles Gallery. Lincoln’s Thornton is one of the world’s top makers of dolls — not children’s playthings but works of art. But she rarely shows her work here. Her mini-retrospective at the Hillestad Gallery featured a pair of wooden dolls she created in the 1970s before she became a dollmaker, including a sampling of the 26-inch-tall, wool-stuffed dolls with wooden ball joints she’s made since the 1990s, all given a “character” by details added to the figure and an animation created for the show. It, rightfully, became the gallery’s most popular exhibition ever.