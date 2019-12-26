'Squirrel Gang' and quilt museum show with no quilts to the Best of Art 2019

Over the course of the last 12 months, I’ve seen well more than 100 art exhibitions and looked at dozens more individual objects, videos and performances. in Lincoln, Omaha and elsewhere.
I, however, have confined my Art Top for 2019 to shows and work I saw in Lincoln — with one exception that tops the list:
1. “Squirrel Gang” by Charley Friedman at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Ark. More than 100 cast-bronze squirrels created by Friedman filled a courtyard in the museum created by Walmart heir Alice Walton. A rare exhibition by a Lincoln artist in a prestigious museum, Friedman’s squirrels, imagined as a society and cast in multiple positions, were a hit with the tens of thousands of visitors who saw the show this spring — and a perfect demonstration of his humor-based work.
2. “Studio Champloo,” International Quilt Museum. The first-ever quilt museum show that contained no quilts, “Studio Champloo” brings together the work of nine emergency contemporary artists with ties to Nebraska to respond to quilts, quilt-making material and techniques. The result is a show that contains a “quilt” created out of plaster and polystyrene, another made out of brightly colored “gunk,” a ceiling-to-floor hanging fabric sculpture, painted ceramics, acrylic painting, a power suit, a soft-sculpture “life raft” and a couple pairs of legs made out of cotton tacked to a wall that would stand on its own in a contemporary art space but powerfully resonates in the museum. It is on view through June 21.
3. “Diaspora” by Francisco Souto at Kiechel Fine Art. With “Diaspora," Souto returned, for the third time, to an exploration of the plight of his native Venezuela. Save for two pictures of people — a little girl with a soccer ball and a mother leading a child by the hand as they flee the country — Souto’s meticulously crafted colored-pencil drawings were symbolic. But they were more than just a work on paper, layered and varnished to create a surface luminosity and then, innovatively placed inside a box painted with stripes of the Venezuelan national colors.
You have free articles remaining.
4 “Roses & Ravens” by Nancy Friedemann-Sanchez and collaborators. Friedemann-Sanchez was commissioned by Robert and Karen Duncan to design the exterior and interior of Duncan Aviation Citation 560XLS jet. Drawing on her work examining Spanish colonialism, migration, patriarchy and femininity through a feminist lens, Friedemann-Sanchez, over the course of a year, created imagery of flowers, vines and the black birds that are mirrored on the sides of the plane and designed embroidery for the plane’s unique pink interior. Painted and crafted by the Duncan Aviation team, the result is a unique, flaying work of art that blurs the line between painting and sculpture.
5. “Moments of Observation” by John Walker at Sheldon Museum of Art. Walker’s large paintings appeared to be pure abstractions, combinations of irregularly patterned, brightly colored zigzag lines, grids and ovals. But, on closer examination, they are landscapes, that turn the traditional horizontal view vertical, eliminate the picturesque and use the marks taken from abstraction expressionism and Australian aboriginal painting to reflect what Walker sees in the muddy Maine cove where he does the paintings on site. That combination made “Moments of Observation” the most impressive painting exhibition in Lincoln in 2019.
6. “Adaptations” by Matthew Sontheimer at Lux Center for the Arts. A long, rectangular strip covered with bright-blue URLs that were lifted from a search bar, blown up in scale and put together dominated Sontheimer’s thought-provoking small exhibition. The autobiographical piece that was a collection of links to everything Sontheimer looked at on his work computer for the previous four years was tied to the other pieces in the exhibition by the text that is at the heart of Sontheimer’s art, words that are sometimes playful, sometimes intellectual, and that in the case of “Adaptation,” played off small images and the thoughts of an architectural historian.
7. “Shelley Thornton: Textile Art Dolls” at Hillestad Textiles Gallery. Lincoln’s Thornton is one of the world’s top makers of dolls — not children’s playthings but works of art. But she rarely shows her work here. Her mini-retrospective at the Hillestad Gallery featured a pair of wooden dolls she created in the 1970s before she became a dollmaker, including a sampling of the 26-inch-tall, wool-stuffed dolls with wooden ball joints she’s made since the 1990s, all given a “character” by details added to the figure and an animation created for the show. It, rightfully, became the gallery’s most popular exhibition ever.
8. “Roofers” by Rey Roldan at Fiendish Plots. Internationally acclaimed Colombian-American artist Roldan used a carefully designed construction made of shingles discarded by a Lincoln construction company and 19 collages covered with squares, triangles, stripes and other geometric elements on pages from an old copy of “The Roofers Handbook” to destroy the illusion of the perfect domesticity of the suburb in an intellectually challenging installation that came to Lincoln entirely in one suitcase.
8. "Unquiet Harmony” at Sheldon Museum of Art. A herd of 10,000 glass buffalo charging down a table in one gallery, a painting by a Cuban artist who came to the U.S. in the 1980 Madrid boat lift on the walls of a second space, and a video of boatbuilders constructing a vessel to ferry people to a nearby island made up “Unquiet Harmony,” a timely, three-artist exhibition that examined immigration across borders and displacement, both physical and economic within a single country.
10. “Temporary Imagining” by Jen Bockelman at Lux Center for the Arts. Bockelman used layered, ceiling-to-floor sheets emblazoned with words and found object sculptures as a suite of collages that placed an organic image above another image. Bockelman, whose work is also in “Studio Champloo,” provocatively used the fabrics and twigs to find meaning in detritus and the collages to turn the exhibition and narrative away from just-found material, creating narratives for “art” objects as well.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott