The first time Why Don’t We was at Pinnacle Bank Arena, the five guys were riding their skateboards down the ramp on the east side of the building on a day off in Lincoln.
Wednesday night, the boy band made it inside the arena — along with 2,000 screaming fans, nearly all of them female and most of those high school age and younger.
That’s a small crowd in a building that could have seated 10,000 more for the concert. But those who were there were into the show in classic boy band fashion, screaming at every slinky dance move and singing along with nearly every song.
As for the band itself, Why Don’t We is formulaically generic. The five guys — Jonah Marais, Corbyn Besson, Daniel Seavey, Jack Avery and Zach Herron — all who have some success either on the web or in the case of Seavey on “American Idol,” came together to take a shot at pop stardom. “This is an actual band,” they said in a 2016 video of the group announcement that was projected on the giant video screen.
So far, they’ve been, to use the Billboard chart designation, “bubbling under,” placing a few songs in the Top 100, but not yet managing to get the hits that would fill an arena.
They opened Wednesday's 80-minute set with one of their charting songs — ”Trust Fund Baby” — and cruised through another 20, plus a four-song mashup of their popular favorites midway through the set.
The tightly choreographed show had some moves for each number — they’ve got a ways to go before they’ll be asked to join Alvin Ailey’s company. And there were a handful of outfit changes during breaks, which slowed the show’s momentum.
That didn’t faze the audience — and Why Don't We came out of the breaks with some of its best performances of the night — on “Something Different” and “8 Letters,” another of its charting songs.
Late in the set, the band learned the reason for the small turnout. Talking to the audience about “summer,” they were informed that school had started here. That led to a special thanks for coming out — and more cheers.
The whole works was over before 10 p.m. — it was a school night after all.