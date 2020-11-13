 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Review: 'On Broadway' singers bring thoroughly enjoyable revue of musical hits to Lied
View Comments
editor's pick
REVIEW

Review: 'On Broadway' singers bring thoroughly enjoyable revue of musical hits to Lied

{{featured_button_text}}
Socially distanced Lied Center

Socially distanced Lied Center with a full audience.

 COURTESY PHOTO

As it has been since March, Broadway was dark Friday. Musicals such as the long-running “Phantom of the Opera,” the smash-hit “Hamilton” and new sensations such as “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Jagged Little Pill” were all shut down by the coronavirus.

However, in Lincoln, the Lied Center for Performing Arts was bright and alive with songs from those musicals and many more as “On Broadway” played two shows that were — for both the socially distanced audience and performers — a welcome respite from eight months largely without live music.

“We are so excited to be in front of a live audience with a live band celebrating live music,” said Alan H. Green, who kicked off the 90-minute review with “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King," and later added “I hope you realize how lucky you are. A lot of theaters across the country are shut down completely.”

Lied Center adds video system to online and socially distanced offerings

The four singers, all experienced Broadway or East End (London’s Broadway) performers, took turns doing songs, each impressing in their own fashion.

Reprising a role he played, Jacob Haren delivered a perfect, ripped-from-the-show interpretation of “I Believe” from “The Book of Mormon,” Green danced and finger-snapped his way through “Razzle Dazzle” from “Chicago,” and Jessica Hendy took flight with “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked.”

But the songs weren’t all from long-running musicals. Liisi LaFontaine got her shot at a slowed-down, Broadwayed-up version of Katy Perry’s hit “Firework” from the jukebox musical “Moulin Rouge,” and the quartet came together for “You Learn,” the closing number of the new Alanis Morrissette musical “Jagged Little Pill.”

And they closed out the show with three songs from “Hamilton” and three from “Dear Evan Hansen,” capping the thoroughly enjoyable 90 minutes with the uplifting “You Will Be Found.”

Top Journal Star photos for November

Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott  

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Entertainment reporter/columnist

L. Kent Wolgamott, the recipient of the 2018 Mayor’s Arts Award, has written about arts and entertainment for Lincoln newspapers since 1985, reviewing thousands of movies and concerts and hundreds of art exhibitions.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Time travel back to the holiday season in 1920

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News