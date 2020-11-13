Review: 'On Broadway' singers bring thoroughly enjoyable revue of musical hits to Lied

As it has been since March, Broadway was dark Friday. Musicals such as the long-running “Phantom of the Opera,” the smash-hit “Hamilton” and new sensations such as “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Jagged Little Pill” were all shut down by the coronavirus.
However, in Lincoln, the Lied Center for Performing Arts was bright and alive with songs from those musicals and many more as “On Broadway” played two shows that were — for both the socially distanced audience and performers — a welcome respite from eight months largely without live music.
“We are so excited to be in front of a live audience with a live band celebrating live music,” said Alan H. Green, who kicked off the 90-minute review with “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King," and later added “I hope you realize how lucky you are. A lot of theaters across the country are shut down completely.”
The four singers, all experienced Broadway or East End (London’s Broadway) performers, took turns doing songs, each impressing in their own fashion.
Reprising a role he played, Jacob Haren delivered a perfect, ripped-from-the-show interpretation of “I Believe” from “The Book of Mormon,” Green danced and finger-snapped his way through “Razzle Dazzle” from “Chicago,” and Jessica Hendy took flight with “Defying Gravity” from “Wicked.”
But the songs weren’t all from long-running musicals. Liisi LaFontaine got her shot at a slowed-down, Broadwayed-up version of Katy Perry’s hit “Firework” from the jukebox musical “Moulin Rouge,” and the quartet came together for “You Learn,” the closing number of the new Alanis Morrissette musical “Jagged Little Pill.”
And they closed out the show with three songs from “Hamilton” and three from “Dear Evan Hansen,” capping the thoroughly enjoyable 90 minutes with the uplifting “You Will Be Found.”
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Top Journal Star photos for November
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!