Review: 'On Broadway' singers bring thoroughly enjoyable revue of musical hits to Lied

As it has been since March, Broadway was dark Friday. Musicals such as the long-running “Phantom of the Opera,” the smash-hit “Hamilton” and new sensations such as “Dear Evan Hansen” and “Jagged Little Pill” were all shut down by the coronavirus.

However, in Lincoln, the Lied Center for Performing Arts was bright and alive with songs from those musicals and many more as “On Broadway” played two shows that were — for both the socially distanced audience and performers — a welcome respite from eight months largely without live music.

“We are so excited to be in front of a live audience with a live band celebrating live music,” said Alan H. Green, who kicked off the 90-minute review with “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King," and later added “I hope you realize how lucky you are. A lot of theaters across the country are shut down completely.”

The four singers, all experienced Broadway or East End (London’s Broadway) performers, took turns doing songs, each impressing in their own fashion.