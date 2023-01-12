Playing and singing Elvis: actor Tyler Hilton joining Hot Club of Cowtown at Zoo Bar Wednesday

On July 5, 1954, a 19-year-old truck driver named Elvis Presley went into the Memphis Recording Services studio with guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill Black, and recorded a hopped-up version of Arthur Crudup’s “That’s All Right (Mama).”

A literal overnight hit in Memphis, “That’s All Right (Mama)” and the other nine Presley songs released on Sun Records singles launched Elvis and with him, rock ‘n’ roll.

Sixty years later, 19-year-old Tyler Hilton was in the Capitol Records legendary Los Angeles studio, cutting “That’s All Right, Mama” and “Milkcow Blues” with a band for the soundtrack of “Walk The Line,” the Johnny Cash bio-pic in which he played Presley.

Wednesday night, the singer/songwriter/actor will be at the Zoo Bar, singing Presley’s Sun Records songs with Hot Club of Cowtown,

“I haven’t gotten to play this kind of music this way since ‘Walk The Line’,” Hilton said. “I don’t play that music professionally, it’s not what I’m touring on or what my fans know. I’ve been a fan of Hot Club forever … We started talking about doing this years ago, before the pandemic – this will be such a personal win for me. It’s such a special thing for me as a musician, for me as an Elvis fan and just me as a music fan.”

Hilton, who moved to Canada just before the pandemic, and the hot jazz trio rehearsed for the tour, which starts Friday in Ann Arbor, Michigan, for three days in the Austin, Texas living room of Hot Club’s Elana James, putting together their take on the Presley classics.

“There’s no drums, which doesn’t sound like that big of a deal, but you rarely do full bands without drums,” Hilton said. “All the percussion is coming from the stand up (bass), just like they did. ... The cool thing is having Elana play fiddle, which isn’t authentic to the records. But that’s kind of what adds the special sauce to me.”

Hilton grew up an Elvis fan in Palm Springs, California, learning Presley songs before writing his first song in middle school. Signed to Warner Brothers Records at 16, Hilton put out his first album in 2004, at about the same time he kicked off his acting career as Chris Keller on the WB series “One Tree Hill.”

Then came “Walk The Line.”

“I was a 19 year old up and coming singer at the time and I was exactly like, I think, Elvis at 19, I had the same energy” Hilton said. “I didn't have to act hardly at all. I was already an Elvis fan. I added the accent and just made sure not to get nervous in front of Reese Witherspoon who was older and cooler. I was like the youngest guy around. But I mean, other than that, that was the job and they put the clothes on me.”

The clothes, Hilton said, were key for his performance as Presley, that was shot in front of live audience.

“A lot of the questions were answered when I did the wardrobe fitting because they had all my clothes made by the same guy that did Elvis’s clothes, down on Beale Street. When you put on the pants and the big jacket, all of a sudden every little movement of your legs makes the pants flutter. And, and all of a sudden, because of the material, everything you do just kind of feels electric or whatever. And all of a sudden, I felt like the character, I felt like Elvis … It wasn’t the hair, it wasn’t the guitar. It was being in these clothes that just made you want to move.”

Since “Walk The Line,” Hilton has continued to write, record and tour and act, most recently he starred in the CBS movie “When Christmas Was Young,” his fourth Christmas TV movie.

But he’s spending most of his time at home in London, Ontario, being Mr. Mom to his 3-year-old daughter while his wife, Megan Park, who he met on the set of the movie “Charlie Bartlett” pursues her career as a director.

“Now I really revel in the randomness of it,” he said. “Right now. I'm actually scoring my wife’s movie. We did some of the music for her last movie, but I'm doing all the music for this one. And I've never done it before and I'm loving it. So, in the last year, to be able to do an Elvis tour, star in this Christmas movie and score my wife's movie. I'm like that's the vibe from me, that's my sweet spot.”

That sweet spot, which will be based in Canada until Hilton’s been there long enough to gain dual citizenship – Park is a native Canadian – is almost certain to include some more acting, perhaps a new album of his songs and might just see some more Presley performances.

“Once we started, we thought of like 100 more songs you want to do,” he said. “So I don’t know what to do, come back through and do Elvis in the ‘70s, post Elvis in Hollywood? I think some of those songs that he was picking then are some of the most beautiful songs in my life. And him singing it in that intensively, when he was in his older years, it get me right up there with the Sun Records. Who knows, that might happen.”

