James Fritz, like many residents of Los Angeles, has a side hustle (or two) to supplement his 15-year career in comedy in a place with an astronomical cost of living.
"I walk dogs and deliver weed," said the Kentucky native who spent 12 years -- and 12 long winters -- in Chicago, before relocating to year-round sunshine.
Staying there is the goal, and California's legalized rules regarding pot have unleashed a number of perfectly legal cottage industries and jobs, including cannabis transfer engineer.
Someday, maybe Fritz won't have to be somebody's drug mule -- not judging, we mentioned it was legal, right? -- or dogwalker. His goal is that his brand of political comedy turns him into a star.
"I know I work hard at it," said Fritz, who will headline Sunday's 8 p.m. Zoolarious comedy showcase at Zoo Bar.
Fritz' political leanings are to the left. He's a self-described "Bernie (Sanders) guy ... and a big socialist." But no one -- not the Donkeys, the Elephants or Rhinos (oh my!) -- is off limits in his political rants.
You have free articles remaining.
"It’s not like I’m talking about specific policies," he said. "It's more semantics. I talk a lot about racism, wealth and equality. I’d say, a good one-third of my act is political, but it weaves in and out."
He makes it funny because he admits throughout his act that he's not the smartest man in the world. That provides nearly instant immunity with his audiences, he says.
"If you attack it from your point of view and not because you know better or you’re moralizing, you’re OK," he said. "This is just what I think. ... Whenever I see something I think is unjust, I like to make fun of it. That’s just how I was raised."
Before leaving Chicago, he was named the city's Best Standup by the Chicago Reader. The Chicago Tribune called his comedy “a seamless blend of humor, honesty and fearlessness.” He was featured at the Bridgetown Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs in Chicago, Crom Fest and The Fest in Gainesville. Since moving to L.A., he has performed all over town.
He put out an album called "Still Together" this year and also did some work with "Squidbillies," a cartoon that appears on Adult Swim.