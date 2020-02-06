80-year-old woman enjoying 'capstone' role in 'The Importance of Being Earnest'

Jeanne Kern, a retired teacher, published author and actress, is enjoying her latest role, which she refers to as “Oscar Wilde’s spokeswoman.”
Kern, playing Lady Bracknell in the Lincoln Community Playhouse’s production of “The Importance of Being Earnest,” Wilde’s satirical story of sincerity and honesty, gets to say all of the things most of us are thinking, but don’t have the gumption to actually voice.
“She is delightful to play because she is full of herself and in charge of everything,” said the 80-year-old Kern. “She’s really a pretty horrible person. … She has opinions on everything, which of course are Oscar Wilde’s opinions on society, rules, romance and everything -- death, money, religion.
“He puts those words in Lady Bracknell’s mouth.”
Morrie Enders, executive director of the Lincoln Community Playhouse, calls Lady Bracknell “one of the greatest roles ever written for a woman,” adding that he couldn’t have a more appropriate woman playing the role.
“While I hope there are many more roles in her future, this role is certainly a capstone kind of part,” Enders said. “As I watched her in rehearsals, I thought ‘Jeanne Kern is Lincoln’s Maggie Smith.’”
Smith, an English actress, has enjoyed a theatrical career that has spanned 68 years and various mediums, including the stage and film.
“The Importance of Being Earnest,” is Wilde at his best, Kern said.
“He simply can’t be beat for wit and humor and the language,” she said.
At 80, Kern’s acting has taken her all over the region -- from Texas to Illinois to New Orleans to Colorado. Not too shabby for a native of Leavenworth, Kansas, who has been on the stage since the time she could walk.
But it was when she got to the University of Kansas that she realized the impact of the theater.
Her drama group agreed to do Shakespeare’s “Othello” at Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary, which, she remembered being “kind of scary” because the distance from the small stage to the front row was just a couple of feet.
As it turned out, the audience, literally captive, was captivated.
“You dream of what it must have been like in Shakespeare’s days. These were the groundlings and they knew what was going on,” she said. “It was like a huge melodrama. They cheered for the hero. They booed the villain. Only it was the other way around this time. They liked the villain a whole lot better than the hero until the end.”
Kern was playing the Othello, who, in the last scene, is contemplating killing his wife because Iago is driving him mad with jealousy. And just when the scene was about to reach its climax -- to kill or not to kill -- one of the prisoners in the audience stole the show by yelling, “Don’t do it buddy, they’ll send you to Leavenworth.”
Everyone in the room -- actors included -- laughed. And soon, everyone in the country learned of it because the incident was picked up by United Press International and carried to every newspaper in the country.
Kern has had her share of big roles over the years, including many in Lincoln. She has been a part of 12 productions at the Playhouse since 2004 and has been a part of several more with the Nebraska Repertory Theatre and TADA Productions, including the leading role in “Driving Miss Daisy.”
And at 80, she’s still going strong -- even if she herself wonders sometimes how that’s possible.
“I would have thought that I couldn’t do this 10 years ago, but I still am,” she said. “People ask me to do things and I’m going to give it a good shot. It gets harder. I do sag a little bit, but with acting, you get to be somebody else and that somebody else isn’t 80.”
