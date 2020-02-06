80-year-old woman enjoying 'capstone' role in 'The Importance of Being Earnest'

“The Importance of Being Earnest,” is Wilde at his best, Kern said.

“He simply can’t be beat for wit and humor and the language,” she said.

At 80, Kern’s acting has taken her all over the region -- from Texas to Illinois to New Orleans to Colorado. Not too shabby for a native of Leavenworth, Kansas, who has been on the stage since the time she could walk.

But it was when she got to the University of Kansas that she realized the impact of the theater.

Her drama group agreed to do Shakespeare’s “Othello” at Leavenworth Federal Penitentiary, which, she remembered being “kind of scary” because the distance from the small stage to the front row was just a couple of feet.

As it turned out, the audience, literally captive, was captivated.

“You dream of what it must have been like in Shakespeare’s days. These were the groundlings and they knew what was going on,” she said. “It was like a huge melodrama. They cheered for the hero. They booed the villain. Only it was the other way around this time. They liked the villain a whole lot better than the hero until the end.”