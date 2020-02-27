Wesleyan breaks the norms with its production of Green Day's 'American Idiot'

Will, played by Garret Weskamp, stays home to figure out his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, while Johnny and Tunny – played by James Booker and Noah Tierney, respectively -- make their way to the big city.

Tunny immediately enlists in the military and is shipped off to the Middle East.

“He is looking for who he is and where he fits in in the world,” said Tierney, a Waverly native. “I can related to that. He’s on a quest to figure himself out.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Meanwhile, Johnny finds his escape in drugs and a woman known only as Whatshername, who is played by Madelyn Wurth.

Johnny also has a friend named Saint Jimmy, who is played by Joseph Sanford IV. We eventually figure out that Saint Jimmy isn’t real, but is merely Johnny’s drug-addicted alter ego. His character is both sad and cringeworthy because his appearance most often means that Johnny is about to make a questionable life choice.

“I am a piece of his personality, the part that really struggles with addictions and embodies that,” said Sanford, who comes from Denver. “What we learn in acting class is that there are no true villains. They are people trying to make their own positive objectives.”