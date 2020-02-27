Wesleyan breaks the norms with its production of Green Day's 'American Idiot'

Look closely, and “American Idiot,” the Tony Award-nominated musical inspired by the work of Green Day, is a modern-day version of “Hair,” without the nudity, of course.
It’s a coming-of-age tale wrapped in a rock opera that centers around the ills of war, the allure of drug use and the real-life problems that face a generation of 20-somethings.
“It’s a story of this friendship that undergoes a test,” says Jay Chipman, the theater department chair at Nebraska Wesleyan who is directing the show that will be played four times this weekend. “The story and the politics are still relevant today. … It’s definitely a protest musical in a lot of ways.”
Fifty years later, it captures many of the same conflicts and outcomes of “Hair.”
Substitute Vietnam for Afghanistan, and you recognize the familiar story of young Americans being deployed to the front line to fight a war for which few know its true origin.
But while “Hair” brought people together, via a pilgrimage to Greenwich Village, the theme of “American Idiot” centers around a mass exodus from the comfortable cocoon of suburbia.
It’s the story of three longtime friends – Johnny, Tunny and Will – who each take different paths in the search for finding a place.
Will, played by Garret Weskamp, stays home to figure out his relationship with his pregnant girlfriend, while Johnny and Tunny – played by James Booker and Noah Tierney, respectively -- make their way to the big city.
Tunny immediately enlists in the military and is shipped off to the Middle East.
“He is looking for who he is and where he fits in in the world,” said Tierney, a Waverly native. “I can related to that. He’s on a quest to figure himself out.”
You have free articles remaining.
Meanwhile, Johnny finds his escape in drugs and a woman known only as Whatshername, who is played by Madelyn Wurth.
Johnny also has a friend named Saint Jimmy, who is played by Joseph Sanford IV. We eventually figure out that Saint Jimmy isn’t real, but is merely Johnny’s drug-addicted alter ego. His character is both sad and cringeworthy because his appearance most often means that Johnny is about to make a questionable life choice.
“I am a piece of his personality, the part that really struggles with addictions and embodies that,” said Sanford, who comes from Denver. “What we learn in acting class is that there are no true villains. They are people trying to make their own positive objectives.”
In other words, the line between good and evil is often blurred, which sometimes skews the message and often the lesson to be gleaned from a journey.
Eventually, the trio reunites years later -- back in suburbia. They are the same three guys, but each is made different by life, their choices and the ramifications of those choices.
“They are finding themselves,” says Booker, a native of Kenosha, Wisconsin. “They are starting over. They eventually come back together in a different spot then they had been. ... They are still going to make mistakes, but they are better for the experiences.
“They got something out of what life gave them.”
It’s a powerful story made more poignant by the music, which any fan of Green Day will immediately recognize. Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day's lead singer, wrote all of the songs and collaborated with Michael Meyer to create a cohesive script.
“The music has such a beautiful story behind it,” said Wurth, a Valley native who admitted to never knowing much about Green Day until being cast in this show. “I’m going to be honest: Before this, I had never really listened to Green Day. I knew their songs, but I didn’t grow up with it.”
Now she’s a fan, and she’s not alone.
When the entire cast sings “21 Guns,” with each member getting a verse to solo, it becomes one of the musical's more powerful moments.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino