Watch Now: Lincoln Community Playhouse reopening with parking lot performances

Then again, when compared to the last four months, there's some semblance of logic to it all. But that doesn't mean there isn't trepidation.

"I'm nervous," Freimund Wills admitted. "I wanted to say no, but the Playhouse has given so much to me that I want to give back when I can."

So when Executive Director Morrie Enders said he'd found a way to get his players safely back on stage — with an emphasis on the word "safely" — Freimund Wills couldn't deny him.

Beginning Monday, the theater will present Parking Lot Plays, an assortment of cabaret performances, old-time radio shows and a melodrama, throughout July in its South 56th Street parking lot.

It's time, says Enders, who spent the last few months communicating and commiserating by Zoom with other community theater leaders about when and how to proceed during a pandemic.

"It's been tough on everyone, but things are slowly starting to open up," he said.

Community theaters with parking lots have used the warm weather to attract audiences. The community theater in Lawrence, Kansas, has been showing movies on the weekends. In Des Moines, Iowa, drive-in plays were introduced last month to rave reviews.