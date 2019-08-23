Aug. 29-Sept. 19
• Hub & Soul, a new Thursday music series from 5-8 p.m. at Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets, is a free community event celebrating local musicians, local food and Lincoln’s parks. Upcoming performances: Aug. 29, Jarana; Sept. 5, McGovern String Band; Sept. 12, A Ferocious Jungle Cat; and Sept. 19, Jack Hotel. More details: HubandSoul.com or 402-441-8258 (Lincoln Parks Foundation).
Sept. 4-25
• Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series free concerts from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the LCF Garden, 1415 N St. Upcoming performances: Sept. 4, Swing Fever; Sept. 11, 2 Gals & A Guitar; Sept. 18, Jive Merchant; and Sept. 25, The TimsMen. More details: lcf.org.
Sept. 7
• The Pacifica Quartet, a string quartet, will open Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music’s 2019-20 season. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Johnny Carson Theater at the Lied Center, 11th and Q streets. This ensemble will preview the upcoming 250th anniversary of Beethoven’s birth year by presenting his Quartet in C Major, Op. 59, No. 3, “Razumovsky,” and works by Shostakovich and George Walker. Tickets: 402-472-4747, liedcenter.org/events or at the door. Season tickets also available. A pre-concert lecture will begin at 7 p.m.; a reception will be held immediately following. More details: lfcm.us.