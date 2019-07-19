July 25 and Aug. 1
• KZUM summer concert series provides free music at Stransky Park, 17th and Harrison Avenue, at 7 p.m. today (July 25) and Aug. 1. Performances include: July 25, Emily Bass and The Near Miracle; and Aug. 1, the Kris Lager Band. More details: kzum.org.
July 26-Aug. 23
• SouthPointe Pavilions’ Friday Nights Live series, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Fridays in SouthPointe’s Center Courtyard. Upcoming concerts: July 26, No Better Cause; Aug. 2, D*Funk; Aug. 9, AM/FM; Aug. 16, City Limit Band; and Aug. 23, Hector Anchondo Band. Details: southpointeshopping.com or 402-421-2114.
July 28-Aug. 18
• Lincoln Municipal Band summer concert series on Sundays, 7 p.m., at John Shildneck Memorial Bandshell in Antelope Park. Free admission. Bring a picnic dinner, blanket and lawn chairs. Details: lmb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
July 31-Sept. 25
• Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series free concerts from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the LCF Garden, 1415 N St. Upcoming performances: July 31, Skylark; Aug. 7, Oasis Bluegrass Band; Aug. 14, Bruce Mandel; Aug. 21, The Midnight Wanderers; Aug. 28, The Shucks Brothers. Details/full schedule: lcf.org.
Aug. 1-4
• Four days of free, live bands and entertainment will be offered at the Pepsi Free Music & Entertainment Series during the first four days of the annual 10-day Lancaster County Super Fair at the Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds. Details/schedule: superfair.org.
Aug. 15-Sept. 19
• Hub & Soul, a new Thursday music series at Union Plaza, 21st and Q streets, is a free community event celebrating local musicians, local food and Lincoln’s parks. The lineup includes: Aug. 15, Gerardo Meza & the Dead of Night/Josh Hoyer; Aug. 22, Emily Bass and The Near Miracle; Aug. 29, Jarana; Sept. 5, McGovern String Band; Sept. 12, A Ferocious Jungle Cat; and Sept. 19, Jack Hotel. More details: HubandSoul.com or 402-441-8258 (Lincoln Parks Foundation).