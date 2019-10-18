Oct. 24-Nov. 21
• Hear live music at Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets, from 7-9:30 p.m. every Thursday. Upcoming acts: Oct. 24, Annette Murrell; Oct. 21, The Melody Wranglers; Nov. 7, The Lightning Bugs; Nov. 14, Nebraska Brass; Nov. 21, Skylark. Free admission. More details: tnms@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-8008.
Oct. 25-Nov. 3
• “Be More Chill” performance Oct. 25-27, 31 and Nov. 1-3 at Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Details/reservations: lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-784-7529.
Oct. 27
• Nebraska Brass concert, “Brass in Time,” a musical journey through the ages, 3 p.m., Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr. Details/tickets: nb@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-7899.
Oct. 28-Dec. 16
• Capital Jazz Society performances, Mondays at 7 p.m., Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets. Details: 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.
Oct. 31-Nov. 10
• Nebraska Wesleyan Theater performance of “The Wolves,” Miller Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.
Nov. 14-23
• “48th Street Fall Cabaret” performance by Nebraska Wesleyan theater students, Studio Theater, 2710 N. 48th St. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.
Nov. 17
• Arts for the Soul brings the “Sing from the Heart” dessert concert and charity fundraiser for HopeSpoke, featuring the First Presbyterian Choir with storyteller Pippa White, 3 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 840 S. 17th St. More details/tickets: fpclincoln.org or 402-477-6037.
Nov. 21-24
• Nebraska Wesleyan Theater performance of “Now.Here.This.” at Miller Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.
Nov. 22
• Nebraska Jazz Orchestra concert “Trumpet Legend” featuring Bobby Shew, who has played with several world-famous band leaders such as Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman, 7:30 p.m. at the Cornhusker Marriott, 333 S. 13th St. Details/tickets: njo@artsincorporated.org or 402-477-8446.
