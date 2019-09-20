Sept. 26-Oct. 6
• Nebraska Wesleyan performance of the musical “Newsies,” McDonald Theater, 51st and Huntington Avenue. Details/tickets: nebrwesleyan.edu/theatre-tickets or 402-465-2384.
Sept. 28
• Operation Veterans Encouraging Recovery (OVER) will present Elvis impersonator Bill Chrastil in a concert benefit for homeless veterans Saturday, Sept. 28, at the First Avenue Event Center, 2310 N. First St. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 p.m. and showtime at 7 p.m. Details/tickets: overnow.org or 402-610-2626.
Sept. 30-Dec. 30
• Capital Jazz Society performances, Mondays at 7 p.m., Chez SoDo, 11th and K streets. Details: 402-477-7899 or cjs@artsincorporated.org.
Oct. 3
• Lincoln Friends of Chamber Music present Brooklyn Rider, a string quartet with pianist Paul Barnes, at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Hall on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln downtown campus, 1113 R St. Details/tickets: lfcm.us.
Oct. 6
• Angels Theatre Company will present a reading of the play “The Feast” by Celene Song, directed by Timothy W. Scholl, as part of the Salon Reading Series. The series offers the public an opportunity to see local actors present a staged reading of a contemporary play. The readings are free, and donations are accepted to support ATC and the series. Readings are scheduled for 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month from October through May (no reading in January). Free refreshments will be served, and each reading features a talk-back session with the director and actors. For more information, see angelscompany.org.
Oct. 25-Nov. 3
• “Be More Chill” performance Oct. 25-27, 31 and Nov. 1-3 at Lincoln Community Playhouse, 2500 S. 56th St. Details/reservations: lincolnplayhouse.com or 402-784-7529.