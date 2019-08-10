To all adults who have always wanted to play the piano, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music associate professor Dr. Brenda Wristen has something to say: "It’s never too late to learn."
With people living longer and having more leisure time, Wristen sees adults as good candidates to learn to play piano.
Consequently, Wristen, director of piano pedagogy and keyboard skills at UNL, is supervising “The Community Piano Experience.” The program offers 11 group piano classes that will center on basic music reading and keyboarding skills.
Students who have never played the piano (or have forgotten their lessons from childhood!) will be enrolled in the Beginning class on Tuesday nights. Students with a basic knowledge of keyboard skills and note reading will be enrolled in the Intermediate class on Thursday nights. The Beginning class will begin Sept. 17 and end Dec. 10 (excluding Oct. 22 and Nov. 26) and will be team-taught by piano pedagogy interns at UNL under Dr. Wristen's supervision. The Intermediate class will begin Sept. 12 and end Dec. 12 (excluding Sept. 19, Oct. 31 and Nov. 28) and will be taught by Paul Zeller, a doctoral student in piano at UNL.
The lessons have a maximum of 16 students and will be held in room 23-2 in Westbrook Music Building on UNL's city campus. Classes will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. each night.
The class, designed specifically for adults, costs $175. That includes 11 weeks of instruction, a textbook and all additional materials.
For more details, contact Paul Zeller, assistant coordinator of the Community Piano Experience, by visiting https://sites.google.com/site/lincolncommunitypiano/, emailing lincoln.cpe@gmail.com or calling 763-412-9062. Registration deadline is Aug. 30.