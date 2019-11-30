You are the owner of this article.
UNL Student Dance Project to perform Dec. 6-7


UNL Student Dance Project

The UNL Student Dance Project is an opportunity for the students to showcase their choreography in the Temple Building Lab Theater.

 Mark Schwaninger

The 16th annual Student Dance Project, a program of original work by student choreographers in the Glenn Korff School of Music’s dance program, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 in the Temple Building Lab Theater (third floor) on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus at 12th and R streets.

General seating tickets are available in advance at unltheatretickets.com for $5 (students) and $7 (general admission). Tickets will also be available at the door for $5 (students) and $10 (general admission).

Reach the editor at 402-473-2644 or mschwaninger@journalstar.com

