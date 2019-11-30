UNL Student Dance Project to perform Dec. 6-7

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 16th annual Student Dance Project, a program of original work by student choreographers in the Glenn Korff School of Music’s dance program, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6-7 in the Temple Building Lab Theater (third floor) on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus at 12th and R streets.

General seating tickets are available in advance at unltheatretickets.com for $5 (students) and $7 (general admission). Tickets will also be available at the door for $5 (students) and $10 (general admission).

