Universal Dance Academy, one of the most respected names in Lincoln’s dance industry for a quarter-century, would love to have you join them as they celebrate 25 years of encouraging everyone to learn and grow through the art of dance.
Vivian Ball and Angela Beery, co-owners and best friends, opened their studio in 1995. The business partners both earned degrees while majoring in dance at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The co-owners moved their business to larger quarters and a more centralized location on the north end of the Centro Plaza, 48th and R streets, where the school continues to operate. Their success is built on a foundation of a caring, individualized learning environment in which UDA instructors combine their passion for the arts with their love of children.
UDA caters to all interest levels, from the casual to the competitive, to create the ultimate dance experience. All classes feature high-quality instruction in an inviting environment. Parents can enjoy spacious viewing areas and free Wi-Fi as they observe classes.
If you’re “shopping” for a dance school and considering classes for your child or yourself, Universal Dance Academy encourages you to compare UDA rates, amenities, variety of classes and the excellence of dance education with what you find at other schools.
“We offer healthy activities that boost self-esteem and confidence,” says UDA co-owner Vivian Ball, “and we can customize your experience with classes that meet your goals and needs.” UDA’s four dance studios are filled with classes for all ages (age 2 through adult) in Ballet, Pointe, Tap, Jazz, Lyrical, Contemporary, Repertory, Hip-Hop and Tumbling.
“From the casual, ‘recreational’ dancer who wants a class or two per week, to the competitive student who aspires to train three hours a day and to enroll in a program at one of the nation’s top universities for dance, our school is a good fit for all interest levels,” says Ball. “Dancers can take it to the professional level and make a career out of the training they receive at our studio.”
UDA recently was named the top-rated Lincoln dance school in a state survey that measured customer service performance and was one of the top-five dance schools in Nebraska.