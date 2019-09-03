The cure for a football hangover -- that is, if the hair of the dog isn't available -- might be levity.
Or comedy.
So on Friday and Saturday, before and then after the Huskers have exorcised their demons in Boulder, the Comedy Loft is an option. On Sunday -- after a full day of the National Football League's opening day, there's always Zoolarious at Zoo Bar.
The Comedy Loft, 701 P St., welcomes Willie Farrell to the stage for 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday.
Farrell is a comedy veteran who has done sets on Comedy Central as well as being featured on Showtime's "Godfathers of Comedy" series. He has appeared in every major comedy club in the country and now spends most of his time bringing his mafia-style act to Las Vegas and Atlantic City.
For ticket information, log onto comedyloft.club.
Meanwhile, Zoo Bar, 136 N. 14th St., headlines Eliot Chang, who has recorded two Comedy Central half-hour specials. No stranger to television, Chang has also been on "Chelsea Lately," Showtime's "Minority Report," HBO's "Looking," and he even had a featured role on an episode of "Law and Order: SVU."
Chang has toured all over America, Europe and Asia. His YouTube channel "EliotChangOfficial," has millions of views and has spawned multiple viral videos.
