Northeast United Church of Christ in Lincoln will host a fundraiser/annual bus trip to a theater organ concert and dinner in Omaha. This year’s concert features Brett Valliant, international theater organist, on the Omaha Rose Theater’s Mighty Wurlitzer Pipe Organ. Valliant performs many different genres of music and has toured as a solo artist and accompanist throughout the U.S. and abroad.
The Rose Theater’s Mighty 3/21 Wurlitzer Theater Organ was produced in 1927 and has three manuals (keyboards) and 21 ranks of pipes (sets), plus all the percussion instruments used to simulate a full orchestra in addition to sound effects to accompany the silent movies of the times. It is the only theater pipe organ in Nebraska in concert condition and is maintained by the River City Theater Organ Society, which also schedules the concerts.
Also performing will be The Robert Glaser Sing, Sing, Swing Orchestra with vocalist Julie Baker. This big band will feature a special tribute to the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
Following an afternoon of entertainment, dinner will be served at the Old Market Spaghetti Works in Omaha. The total fee is $60 per person and all are welcome. The bus will leave from Northeast United Church of Christ, 6200 Adams St., at 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. For more details and to register, contact Janet at 402-429-9286 or the church at 402-466-0696.