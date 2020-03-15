Three decades with 2,300 productions: Lied Center marks its 30th anniversary Tuesday

Thirty years ago Tuesday, 2,200 people came to a newly opened hall on the corner of 12th and Q streets for a concert that marked one of the pivotal moments in the history of the arts in Lincoln.
Bill Stephan, who has served as the Lied Center's executive director for 11 years, wasn’t yet in Lincoln for the dedication featuring Robert Shaw and a group of 100 singers from across Nebraska on March 17, 1990. But he’s keenly aware of the immediate impact that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s performing arts center had on the city.
“I’ve had a lot of patrons tell me when the Lied Center opened, it changed Lincoln from a town to a city,” he said. “That’s when it grew up.”
It was envisioned by D.B. "Woody" Varner, the University of Nebraska president who, in 1976, became president of the University of Nebraska Foundation. Funded by a grant from the Lied Foundation Trust — established by NU graduate Ernst Lied — and donations from 71 corporations and funds from Nebraska entities, the Lied Center opened in 1990 as a state-of-the-art performing arts center.
Three decades later, it remains one of the best of its kind in the United States, due in part to a first-rate stage, loading and pre-performance staging areas and technical elements like lighting and the sound system.
And the acoustics have drawn praise from many performers, including Tony Bennett.
“They don’t build buildings like this anymore,” said the legendary Bennett, without a microphone, just before playing an encore to an appreciative standing-room-only gathering in October 2015.
Standing at the front of the stage, he then sang a verse of "Fly Me to the Moon," his unamplified voice -- still ultra smooth at age 89 -- carrying to the back rows.
“They did a lot of work in planning the Lied Center, traveling all over the world, learning what makes a great theater so that it would stand the test of time and be able to accommodate any production that would come here," Stephan said. “Today, we’re still one of the top buildings in the country.”
Violinist Isaac Stern, who performed at the Lied during its first season, was, in Stephan’s words, “amazed by the acoustics” and, shortly after his concert, called the center’s offices. He wanted to speak with the people who developed the hall to use their acoustic knowledge in the remodeling of New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall.
“What a great honor for the Lied Center to be influencing, to this day, what’s happening in one of the most famous concert halls in the world,” Stephan said.
More than 3.3 million people have attended the more than 2,300 productions presented at the Lied Center in its 30-year history, fulfilling Varner's dream to bring the best of performing arts to Lincoln.
“The vision was pretty bold that Woody Varner put together -- having the greatest artist in the world, in all genres, and having them work with students," Stephan said. "When you look at all 30 years, those elements have been there.”
Performers have included internationally acclaimed classical musicians, such as Stern, Itzhak Perlman and Yo-Yo Ma; touring Broadway musical companies, including “The Book of Mormon” and “Les Miserables;” pop and rock artists like Los Lobos and Harry Connick Jr.; other acclaimed dance companies; many of the worlds’ top symphony orchestras; and, in 2018, the American Ballet Theatre and the St. Louis Symphony.
Most performing arts centers are more narrowly focused, bringing in only, say, classical music performances and Broadway shows. The Lied presents one of the broadest ranges of performers, which has helped to make it one of the top 100 theaters in the world in attendance.
That range of styles, genres and performers is perhaps even more important for another reason: It provides a connection with the audience.
“One of the things I notice when I’m at the Lied Center, whatever the performance is, in one way or another, people are elevated on account of the experience,” said Rhonda Seacrest, a 20-year Lied supporter who now heads its advisory board. “It gives us an opportunity to bond together through the performances.
"And it is not just people from Lincoln. It does have a statewide component.”
That component has a formal aspect -- the Arts Across Nebraska program that takes performers across the state. But, Stephan said, Lied’s statewide impact has also been inspirational, influencing communities -- from Omaha to Holdrege -- to build performing arts centers.
Varner’s vision of great artists working with students continues to be fulfilled, often through master classes. That includes Wynton Marsalis, one of the artists most intertwined with the Lied. He first performed there in 1991 and has returned regularly, including shows in the 20th and this year’s 30th anniversary seasons.
Ten years ago, Stephan observed Marsalis conducting a master class with the UNL Jazz Band.
“As a trumpet player, I can only imagine what it would be like to be in a master class, playing with the greatest trumpet player in the world coaching you,” he said. “The students not only get to work with arts, they get to see shows for free or at a very reduced cost. That's something very few performing arts centers are doing across the country.”
In addition to presenting performances, the Lied Center has commissioned and presented new works, including a pair of pieces from the modern composer Philip Glass, performed by pianist Paul Barnes, and a Danny Elfman composition performed by the Berlin Philharmonic Piano Quartet.
Those commissions, and all of the Lied’s programming, is funded through ticket sales and donations from local companies and individuals.
“The Lied Center’s success is the generosity of the people of Nebraska,” Stephan said. “Their commitment to the arts is what makes it possible. They see it as an important part of quality of life, and it is."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7244 or kwolgamott@journalstar.com. On Twitter @KentWolgamott