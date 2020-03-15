Three decades with 2,300 productions: Lied Center marks its 30th anniversary Tuesday

“They don’t build buildings like this anymore,” said the legendary Bennett, without a microphone, just before playing an encore to an appreciative standing-room-only gathering in October 2015.

Standing at the front of the stage, he then sang a verse of "Fly Me to the Moon," his unamplified voice -- still ultra smooth at age 89 -- carrying to the back rows.

“They did a lot of work in planning the Lied Center, traveling all over the world, learning what makes a great theater so that it would stand the test of time and be able to accommodate any production that would come here," Stephan said. “Today, we’re still one of the top buildings in the country.”

Violinist Isaac Stern, who performed at the Lied during its first season, was, in Stephan’s words, “amazed by the acoustics” and, shortly after his concert, called the center’s offices. He wanted to speak with the people who developed the hall to use their acoustic knowledge in the remodeling of New York’s legendary Carnegie Hall.

“What a great honor for the Lied Center to be influencing, to this day, what’s happening in one of the most famous concert halls in the world,” Stephan said.