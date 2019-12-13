35th 'Nutcracker' to be performed this weekend

Lincoln Midwest Ballet Company’s 35th season of performing "The Nutcracker" with professional guest artists, dazzling costumes and a live orchestra is set for this weekend.

This year’s performances will be today, Dec. 14, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. at the Lied Center for Performing Arts.

LMBC is the only youth ballet company in the Midwest that performs accompanied by a live orchestra. The Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. Herbert E. Dregalla Jr., will provide Tchaikovsky's classic score.

While the majority of those who attend The Nutcracker are from the Lincoln area, in the past few years audience members have traveled from 31 states and Ontario, Canada to enjoy the show's holiday magic.

Lincoln East High School senior Emma Luci will dance the role of Clara. Professional guest artists joining her on stage are Camila Ferrera and Chris Lingner, from Indianapolis Ballet, performing as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier, and Glenn Kelich, also from Indianapolis Ballet, who will dance as the Nutcracker Prince.

New this year are the costumes that head costumer Maralee Maldavs has created for the Jester Doll, Columbine Doll and Harlequin Dolls who dance in the Party Scene in Act I.