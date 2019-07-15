For the seventh consecutive year, Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets, will host Art in the Garden -- a unique art showcase. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, more than 50 artists from the Noyes Art Gallery will display their work among the garden’s plantings.
The work on display will include paintings, sculptures, photography, pottery, woodworking, stained glass, furniture, clothing, jewelry, mobiles and more. All the art will be for sale, and a portion of the proceeds will support the Sunken Gardens. Admission is free.
Garden designers Steve Nosal and Alice Reed, along with their army of volunteers, will spend hours creating this year’s “Moon River” garden theme. Their work makes a spectacular setting for art and dance performances, much of which will reflect the theme. Food vendors will also be available.
“We’re so pleased to continue this free community event,” says Noyes Gallery owner Julia Noyes. “The gardens are a magical place – and a perfect place to experience all kinds of art.”
Hundreds of volunteer hours are invested in this event, a partnership of the Noyes Art Gallery and Lincoln Parks and Recreation. Additionally, sponsors Great Western Bank, Ameritas and Hall’s Culligan make the event possible. If it rains, Art in the Garden will move to Auld Pavilion, 1650 Memorial Drive in Antelope Park – close to the Sunken Gardens.
Free parking will be available at the Rose Garden across the street from the Sunken Gardens.