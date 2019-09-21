Test your fun fact knowledge and support Lincoln Lutheran High School’s Blue Angels Dance Team at Trivia Night on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1800 S. 84th St.
The evening will include a silent auction, cash prizes for the first- and second-place winners of the trivia game, raffle drawings, door prizes, snacks and entertainment by the Blue Angels.
Doors open and silent auction bidding begins at 5:30 p.m. with the trivia game starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or a table of eight for $120. To purchase tickets or a table, contact Paige Piper at 402-202-6567 or paige.piper16@gmail.com.