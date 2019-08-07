Michael Tully has played a variety of roles in his 13 years with TADA Productions. Heck, he even had the distinction of playing Arthur Fonzarelli -- the freakin' Fonz -- in a musical production of "Happy Days."
Some are more memorable than others, he says.
His latest role, Jim in the production of "Pump Boys & Dinettes," is one he won't soon forget because it's a part unlike any he's ever played.
"It's the lead role, but I also greet the audience -- I break the fourth wall and let everyone know where we are and who we are."
He's a narrator/guitar-player/leading role all wrapped into a Tony-winning script that, he says, will win over crowds during the three-week run, which begins Thursday.
"It's high-energy," said Tully, the director of music ministries at Trinity United Methodist Church. "It's toe-tapping. It draws in the audience and keeps them connected not only with the story line, but also with the music."
For the show, the Tada Theatre stage is transformed to a place on Highway 57 -- somewhere between Frog Level and Smyrna -- where a gas station stands. Across the blacktop is a roadside restaurant called the Double Cupp Diner.
The employees from those two establishments -- the pump boys and dinettes -- entertain the masses with some tunes that promise to make an audience smile. It's a musical tribute to life by the roadside that won the Tony Award for best musical during its Broadway run in 1982.
Tully was approached by Bob Rook, the production's director, to play Jim, the leading male and narrator of this tale that's told through song.
"It's a really talented cast of musicians," Tully said.
Other pump boys include Bill Maltas, Dietrich Hitt and Stephen Cantarero, while Cris Rook, and Beth King play the roles of the Cupp sisters, who own the diner.
The show will extend over three weeks, giving plenty of time for Tully and the rest of the cast to perfect their roles.
"I like that," he said. "You spend so much time preparing for a show and then it's over so quickly. Doing a show 14 times is great. It's so satisfying having the chance to hone your craft as you go."