TADAstock on Saturday will continue the trend of more live entertainment options

Bob Rook and Rod Fowler won't just be the emcees Saturday night for a theatrical showcase that continues the upward tick toward live shows in Lincoln.
They're also in charge of wiping down the microphones after each performance.
Someone's got to do it. Going forward, Rook says it might become his true calling.
Welcome to navigating life in the midst of a pandemic. Things that were never considered — like limiting attendance to manage social distancing to taking body temperatures to hygiene, so much hygiene that wiping down the mics is considered essential work — now are necessary parts of the conversation for the reentry to normalcy.
Saturday's "TADAstock: An Outdoor Musical Celebration," a play on the concert that shaped a generation in the pastures of upstate New York, has taken every precaution to be safe -- and is no doubt cleaner than the four-day mosh pit that defined Woodstock.
The two-hour show at the Mill's Telegraph District location will seat a modest 225 people at the coffee house's outdoor venue. And while face masks won't be mandatory, Rook said "social consciousness" will be expected.
"I think we're doing it right," he said. "We have to."
Rook spent a lot of time with Dan Sloan, owner of the Mill, planning TADAstock. It turned out the venue had everything necessary for live entertainment to make a comeback.
"We're all trying to get by right now," Rook said. "We're putting on parking lot plays and other things just to get our performers back out there. What we knew all along is that theater people are very good at thinking outside the box."
What Rook never could have anticipated is the caliber of talent that would volunteer to perform. Then again, when you're putting on the only live show for miles, it definitely raised the level of available talent.
"I had people calling me that I couldn't believe," Rook said. “These artists are a professional class act and like family. People make a theater what it is and these people have been essential to TADA over the years."
What began as a quest to get a handful of performers grew in size to more than 20. The include Judy Anderson, Catherine Bobst, Anna Christy, Tyler Hale, Shaun Harner, Dietrich Hitt, Beth King, Lyn Leach, Bill Maltas, Angelia Onuoha, Niki Onuoha-Jarzynka, Cris Rook, John Schnoor, Megan Smith, Lisa Taylor, Roderick Tilmon, Michael Tully, Sandy Van Pelt and Kaylie Wilson, along with musicians Alicia Opoku on piano, Jonah Bennett and Stephen Cantarero on bass and Dietrich Hitt on drums.
"This is going to be great show," said Rook, who said the entertainment ranges from cover songs by the Eagles to Schnoor's rendition of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody." "This is not all show tunes. We are going to celebrate connecting as a community and lifting people up in song."
In addition, patrons can also enjoy food and drinks prepared by the Mill's staff. Bill Maltas, the Waffleman, will also be on hand, not only serving waffles from his food truck, but doing double duty as one of the many TADA alumni performing that night.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino
