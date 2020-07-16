TADAstock on Saturday will continue the trend of more live entertainment options

"We're all trying to get by right now," Rook said. "We're putting on parking lot plays and other things just to get our performers back out there. What we knew all along is that theater people are very good at thinking outside the box."

What Rook never could have anticipated is the caliber of talent that would volunteer to perform. Then again, when you're putting on the only live show for miles, it definitely raised the level of available talent.

"I had people calling me that I couldn't believe," Rook said. “These artists are a professional class act and like family. People make a theater what it is and these people have been essential to TADA over the years."

What began as a quest to get a handful of performers grew in size to more than 20. The include Judy Anderson, Catherine Bobst, Anna Christy, Tyler Hale, Shaun Harner, Dietrich Hitt, Beth King, Lyn Leach, Bill Maltas, Angelia Onuoha, Niki Onuoha-Jarzynka, Cris Rook, John Schnoor, Megan Smith, Lisa Taylor, Roderick Tilmon, Michael Tully, Sandy Van Pelt and Kaylie Wilson, along with musicians Alicia Opoku on piano, Jonah Bennett and Stephen Cantarero on bass and Dietrich Hitt on drums.