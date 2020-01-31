TADA to raise curtain on 20th season with a tribute to music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Besides Anderson, other cast members include Roderick Cotton, Drew Duncan, Megan Ingram, Beth King, John Schnoor and Megan Smith.

"The singers in this show are amazing," Anderson said. "These young people are so talented. You can tell that they have trained voices. It’s pretty amazing the quality of what they do and then you get the songs that tell a story, songs that are great to sing."

Anderson will be singing "With One Look," from the 1991 musical "Sunset Boulevard."

It's a song that fits her, she said. Bob Rook, the show's director, has a knack for finding the right songs for the right person -- and, in this case, blending a number of diverse numbers into one cohesive show.

"He just knows how to make those transitions from one song to another," Anderson said. "He always works them out flawlessly. It's pretty amazing."

Anderson grew up singing with her sisters in south-central Nebraska, but then dropped it when she enrolled at UNL in the 1980s, got married and had children.

She literally found her voice when she began singing in the choir at United Lutheran Church, and then "one thing led to another," Anderson said.