TADA Theatre approved to reopen, sets August to resume 20th anniversary season

TADA Theatre has been approved to reopen.

The reopening, endorsed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the COVID-19 Arts and Entertainment Task Force, will take place sometime in August with "Girls Night Out," a musical showcase, said Bob Rook, the managing artistic director of the small playhouse in the Haymarket.

"Baby steps," Rook said. "We just want to open wisely. I think we're doing it right."

The virus-caused shutdown in March halted TADA's 20th anniversary season, but Rook hopes to salvage the final quarter of the year. The plan going forward is to present David Scott's one-man performance, "Mr. Showtime in Always Ask for More," in late August, before launching its first full production in October with "Nun-Sense."

There's a newfound greater appreciation at TADA because of what the past few months have been like.

"An intermission for this small business has been difficult, but the health of our actors and patrons is important to us and we understood the need to go dark," Rook said. "We understand that this virus is not gone, but we also understand that with the right steps and responsible actions, TADA can return to producing productions that are fundamentally needed for everyone right now in more ways than one."