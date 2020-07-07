You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
TADA Theatre approved to reopen, sets August to resume 20th anniversary season
View Comments
editor's pick

TADA Theatre approved to reopen, sets August to resume 20th anniversary season

{{featured_button_text}}
Pump Boys & Dinettes

Bill Maltas (from left), Dietrich Hitt, Stephen Cantarero, Michael Tully, Cris Rook and Beth King star in "Pump Boys & Dinettes," played last year at TADA and will be brought back next spring. 

 Megan Rook, courtesy photo

TADA Theatre has been approved to reopen.

The reopening, endorsed by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and the COVID-19 Arts and Entertainment Task Force, will take place sometime in August with "Girls Night Out," a musical showcase, said Bob Rook, the managing artistic director of the small playhouse in the Haymarket.

"Baby steps," Rook said. "We just want to open wisely. I think we're doing it right."

The virus-caused shutdown in March halted TADA's 20th anniversary season, but Rook hopes to salvage the final quarter of the year. The plan going forward is to present David Scott's one-man performance, "Mr. Showtime in Always Ask for More," in late August, before launching its first full production in October with "Nun-Sense." 

Lincoln's community theaters grapple with the future

There's a newfound greater appreciation at TADA because of what the past few months have been like. 

"An intermission for this small business has been difficult, but the health of our actors and patrons is important to us and we understood the need to go dark," Rook said. "We understand that this virus is not gone, but we also understand that with the right steps and responsible actions, TADA can return to producing productions that are fundamentally needed for everyone right now in more ways than one."

TADA, which is doing an outdoor show July 18 at The Mill in the Telegraph District, will check temperatures of both performers and patrons upon entry. And while masks won't be required at the outdoor show, the plan for shows at the TADA Theatre, 701 P St., will call for face masks to be worn by audience members.

Lincoln's Comedy Loft permanently closes
TADA to raise curtain on 20th season with a tribute to music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic

Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @psangimino

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Johnny Carson interviews UNL Chancellor Harvey Perlman

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News