TADA celebrating its 20th season with dazzling 2020 lineup

TADA Productions is ringing in a special new year that will commemorate its 20th year of operation.
The award-winning theater company announced its upcoming season, which Bob Rook, TADA's managing artistic director, said is its best lineup ever.
The 20th anniversary season begins in February with a "The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber," a tribute to the Oscar, Grammy and Tony-winning legend. Webber’s music will be showcased in a special celebration granted to TADA.
The show will feature songs from shows such as "Evita," "Cats," "Phantom of the Opera," "Sunset Boulevard," "Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and "Jesus Christ Superstar."
In April and May, "Pumpboys and Dinettes" returns after selling out its entire run last season.
On Highway 57, somewhere between Frog Level and Smyrna, stands a gas station. Across the blacktop is a roadside eatery called the Double Cupp Diner. In the after hours, the Pump Boys and Dinettes serve up some tunes that will entertain audiences’ toes tapping and a smile on their face.
In July, "The Marvelous Wonderettes" takes center stage. The musical takes audiences to 1958, where they will meet four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.
You have free articles remaining.
Between belting favorites, such as "Lollipop," "Dream Lover" and "Stupid Cupid," the girls trade gossip about high school hi-jinks and teenage romance. Later, The Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their 10-year reunion and discover no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together.
In September, patrons will be treated to the Lincoln premiere of "Sister Robert Robert Anne's Cabaret Class," the nunsensical musical about Sister Robert Anne's journey to stardom.
With humorous stories and audience interaction, this street-smart, not-so-typical nun instructs audiences in how to put together their own cabaret act.
In October, fans of the musical "Rent" will love "Tick, Tick Boom!" From Jonathan Larson, the creator of "Rent," this autobiographical musical is the story of an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his 30th birthday.
His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue, but Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. It's exhilarating and funny.
"This is the Moment," with vocalist Steven C. Rich and guests will hit the stage in November. Rich, who starred in TADA's first production, the regional premiere of "Jekyll and Hyde, the Musicial," will return for the 20th anniversary season after touring in international companies of "Cats," and "Miss Saigon," as well as professional productions of "Sweeney Todd," "Parade, Les Miserables" and "Five Guys Named Moe."
In December, David Sedaris’ comical adult play "The Santaland Diaries," comes to the stage. When a down-on-his luck wannabe actor arrives in New York City at the end of the year, the only employment he can find is at Macy’s department store -- working in Santaland for the holiday season as a reluctant but relentlessly cheerful elf.
Newly christened “Crumpet” shares his comical journey with the audience. This twisted tale, based on the essay by Sedaris, the award-winning humorist is the cure for the holiday blues and the perfect excuse to take a break from it all.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino