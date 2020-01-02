TADA celebrating its 20th season with dazzling 2020 lineup

In September, patrons will be treated to the Lincoln premiere of "Sister Robert Robert Anne's Cabaret Class," the nunsensical musical about Sister Robert Anne's journey to stardom.

With humorous stories and audience interaction, this street-smart, not-so-typical nun instructs audiences in how to put together their own cabaret act.

In October, fans of the musical "Rent" will love "Tick, Tick Boom!" From Jonathan Larson, the creator of "Rent," this autobiographical musical is the story of an aspiring composer questioning his life choices on the eve of his 30th birthday.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue, but Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. It's exhilarating and funny.

"This is the Moment," with vocalist Steven C. Rich and guests will hit the stage in November. Rich, who starred in TADA's first production, the regional premiere of "Jekyll and Hyde, the Musicial," will return for the 20th anniversary season after touring in international companies of "Cats," and "Miss Saigon," as well as professional productions of "Sweeney Todd," "Parade, Les Miserables" and "Five Guys Named Moe."